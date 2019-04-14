Lok Sabha election live: PM Modi to address rallies in J&K and Uttar Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies on Sunday. The first rally is expected to begin around 11 pm in Kathua of Jammu and Kashmir. The next two public meetings will be held in Uttar pradesh and are expected to start around 2:30 in Aligarh and at 4:25 in Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The phase 2 of voting is just nine days away and the election campaigns of all parties are in full swing.

BJP President Amit Shah addressed a public meeting in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. He said, “In UP, the SP-BSP went to Gundawarj. People migrated from Western up. People who carried out exodus are leaving today. There was a day when the police were scared of the Goons, today the same goons are roaming around with boards from their necks that beg to be arrested instead of an encounter The Bharatiya Janata Party has done the same thing.”