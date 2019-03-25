Lok Sabha election: Kamal Haasan opts out of race, MNM manifesto promises 50 lakh jobs

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan releases a list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan has announced that he will neither contest the Lok Sabha elections nor bypolls to 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. According to a tweet shared by news agency ANI, Hassan said that he will be touring all the parliamentary seats and 18 Assembly seats where by-polls will be held simultaneously to seek votes for MNM candidates.

“I will neither contest upcoming Lok Sabha polls nor assembly bypolls to 18 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. I have lot of work to do. I will work towards the success of my candidates,” he said.

On Sunday, Haasan released the second final list of candidates for both Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls. His name didn’t figure in the list. The second list for the Lok Sabha election included Rangarajan (a former IAS officer) from South Chennai seat, lyricist Snehan from Sivaganga (where he will contest against Congress’s Karti Chidambaram) and Mookambigai from Pollachi seat.

“All candidates are my faces. I am proud to be the chariot puller rather than the chariot itself,” he said.

The 64-year-old leader also assured that the winners will deliver and fulfill the promises made to the public.

“A single complaint against them will be inquired into by a committee and if found guilty, they will be immediately asked to tender their resignation,” he said.

The MNM president also released his party’s manifesto. He promised to permanently solve the drinking water problem and eradicate poverty from the state. The election document also said that MNM leaders will work towards making Tamil Nadu a slum-free state and provision of equal wages will be introduced for women labourers as men in all sectors.

Haasan said that if his party wins, he will ensure doorstep delivery of ration items, employment reservation for women, free WiFi and abolition of highway toll. Besides, he also promised to create 50 lakh jobs and minimum support price for farmers.