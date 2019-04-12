Lok Sabha election: In departure from 2014 affidavit, Smriti Irani now says she is not a graduate

Smriti Irani wrote that she had vehicles valued at Rs 13.14 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh.

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday filed her nomination papers from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. She will contest against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, from the constituency that will go to elections in the fifth phase on May 6. Contrary to the affidavit she filed in her nominationfrom papers from the same constituency for the 2014 Lok Sabha election, which mentioned that she had graduated from Delhi University, the minister has now submitted that she did not.

In 2014, while filing nomination, Irani had claimed that she graduated from the university in 1994. Her information led to a row with the Opposition claiming that she was not a graduate. Irani had lost to Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi by over 1.07 lakh votes from Amethi.

On Thursday, Irani wrote in her affidavit that she passed secondary school examination in 1991, while she passed the senior secondary school exam in 1993. The minister said she did not complete her Bachelor of Commerce (Part-I) course from the university’s School of Open Learning in 1994.

The minister has also announced assets worth over Rs 4.71 crore and movable property worth more than Rs 1.75 crore. Her immovable assets are worth Rs 2.96 crore, which included agricultural land worth more than Rs 1.45 crore and a residential building of Rs 1.50 crore. She also announced that till March 31, she has cash in hand of Rs 6.24 lakh and nearly Rs 89 lakh in bank accounts.

Irani further wrote that she had vehicles valued at Rs 13.14 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh. While she has no FIR against her, the actor turned politician also doesn’t have any loan. Her Zubin has movable property worth over Rs 1.69 crore and immovable property of more than Rs 2.97 crore.

She and her husband also performed a special pooja in Amethi on Thursday before filing her nomination. She was earlier slated to file her nomination on April 17. But since the day is a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti, the minister filed her nomination on April 11.

The minister also slammed Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad apart from Amethi, saying while she did not leave the constituency even after losing, while the Congress president decided to flee to Wayanad fearing loss.