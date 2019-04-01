Chandrababu Naidu faces voters’ ire; citizens rate Andhra CM poorly on jobs, healthcare, water supply

Lok Sabha Election in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Lok Sabha Election in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu may be in for a tough time as he faces the electorate in simultenous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assembly. The TDP supremo has fared poorly in employment generation, availability of drinking water and primary healthcare facilities, the three most important issues for Andhra Pradesh voters, according to a survey conducted by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms.

The survey was conducted in all 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state, covering almost 12,500 eligible voters.

According to the ADR survey, nearly half of the respondents (46.14%) in Andhra Pradesh considered better employment opportunities to be the most important election issue followed by availability of drinking water (45.25%) and better hospitals and primary healthcare (31.40%).

The performance of the government was rated by the respondents on all top three parameters. Respondents gave 2.1 on a scale of 5 to Chandrababu Naidu government, 2.04 for drinking water and 2.72 for health care facilities. All three are rated below average as average rating is 3 out of 5.

1. How rural voters view Chandrababu Naidu’s performance

Agriculture related issues dominate the mind of rural voters in this election. Nearly half (48%) voters in Rural Andhra considered availability of water for agriculture the most important election issue, followed by farm subsidy for seeds and fertilisers (46%) and electricity for agriculture (44%).

Rural voters have rated TDP government’s performance below average in all three counts, Agriculture 2.13 on a scale of 5 followed by electricity for agriculture 2.19 and agriculture subsidy 1.99.

Rural voters have rated the performance of AP government below average in terms of creating jobs and providing drinking water.

2. How urban voters rate TDP government’s performance

Jobs are the most important issue in this election for urban voters in Andhra Pradesh as 58% respondents suggested, followed by availability of drinking water 55% and water and air pollution 53%.

Urban voters gave below the average ranking to TDP government in all three counts: job creation 2.13 on a scale of 5, drinking water 1.91 and water and air pollution 2.19.

In addition, Chandrababu Naidu government has performed poorly on curbing the noise pollution (1.96) and traffic congestion (1.98) in urban Andhra Pradesh.