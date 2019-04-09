Lok Sabha election: Gujarat BJP chief flies off handle, uses abuses to attack Congress

Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani

With Lok Sabha elections jut a few days away, there seems to be no end to personal attacks and name calling in a bid to show political opponents in low light. A number of political leaders, in their efforts to attack opposition leaders to garner votes, have often crossed their limits. The latest in this string of unwanted attacks is Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani, who went on to use a derogatory term in his effort to attack the Congress.

Addressing party workers in Amroli, he asked voters to “recognise” the “haramzada” who have “sinful minds” and only know how to “harass” people. “I want to warn people of this state to recognise those who are illegitimately born, have sinful minds and only want to harass people. Such people should be recognised and voters must press the button on the lotus, vote for us, that is my request,” he said in a speech in Gujarati.

In December 2014, another BJP leader and Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti had made similar remarks against the Opposition. Addressing a rally, she had said, “Aapko tay karna hai ki Dilli mein sarkar Ramzadon ki banegi ya haramzadon ki. Yeh aapka faisla hai (You have to decide if you want a government of those born of Ram or of those born illegitimately).”

Earlier on April 5, Uttar Pradesh CM and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath had tweeted, “Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive and today main Opposition party Congress is affected by it. Think, if they win what will happen? This virus will spread in the entire nation.”

Also read: BJP Manifesto 2019: Rahul Gandhi calls saffron party’s ‘sankalpa patra’ voice of an ‘isolated man’

While the use of such offensive language has often come in for criticism, the situation is no better on the other side of the fence either. Recently, Congress leader Tariq Anwar waged a personal attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hours after the latter slammed the Congress on ‘dynasty politics’. Speaking to ANI, Anwar stated that PM Modi was making statements against the Gandhi family as he did not have an heir of his own. “Narendra Modi Ji is saying this as he does not come from a dynasty. How can one who does not come from a dynasty say this? Tell me one profession where dynasty is not encouraged,” Congress leader Tariq Anwar was quoted as saying.