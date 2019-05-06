Lok Sabha election: Grenade blast in Pulwama, violence in West Bengal – Top developments from fifth phase polling

Reports of violence, glitches in EVMs and a grenade attack have hogged limelight so far in the day as the fifth of the seven-phase polling for the Lok Sabha elections got underway at 51 constituencies across seven states at 7 am today. The previous phases have also seen incidents of violence and delays in the voting process on account of EVM glitches. The polling process, which was until now held in a peaceful environment in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, today suffered a dent as a grenade was hurled at a polling booth in Pulwama district where polling is currently underway in the third and final phase. Pulwama falls in the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat. Polling is being held in Pulwama and Shopian districts today. According to a PTI report, the incident took place at Rohmoo polling station. There were no reports of any casualties in the incident and security forces cordoned off the area immediately. The polling was resumed after a brief halt. This was the first militant attack on a polling station in this Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read: Lok Sabha elections Phase 5 polling (LIVE Updates) Elsewhere in Bihar, one person was taken into custody in Chhapra for vandalising an EVM inside a polling booth. The man has been identified as Ranjit Paswan. He was arrested by the police immediately after the incident was brought to the notice of security officials present at the polling station. The incident took place at polling booth number 131 in Chhapra. The polling process at booth number 131 was halted for some time. People standing in the queue outside the booth had to wait for the Election Commission officials to replace the EVM. Meanwhile, reports of glitches in EVMs were reported from a few polling booths in Amethi. As a result, the polling process was delayed at a few centers. Also, incidents of minor EVM glitches were also reported at some booths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh's chief electoral officer VL Kantha Rao told PTI that minor issues related to EVMs were reported at some places but they were sorted out. In Rajasthan's Dausa, polling started a few minutes late after three EVMs malfunctioned. In West Bengal, some complaints of EVM malfunctioning was reported from Howrah and Uluberia. Voting was delayed at polling booth numbers 289, 291 and 292 due to glitches in EVMs and VVPATs. In Shyampur under Uluberia constituency, polling could not start in booth number 179 till 7:30 am due to EVM snag. At booth number 256 in Tarakeswar under Arambagh constituency, polling could not take place for about 50 minutes due to a glitch in the machine. Meanwhile, BJP's candidate from Barrackpur Arjun Singh alleged that he was attacked by TMC workers. Singh had quit the TMC and joined the BJP after he was denied a ticket by Mamata Banerjee. "I was attacked by TMC goons who have been brought from outside. Those people were scaring away our voters. I got injured,\u201d he told news agency ANI. A total of 51 parliamentary constituencies are going to polls in the fifth phase. With the conclusion of the fifth phase, the polling process will be over for 424 Lok Sabha seats. Polling for the remaining 119 seats will take place on May 12 and May 19.