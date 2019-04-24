Lok Sabha election: Gautam Gambhir richest candidate in Delhi, declares assets worth over Rs 147 crore

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, the BJP's East Delhi candidate, is the richest among all those in fray in the Lok Sabha election in the national capital with a net worth of Rs 147 core, news agency, PTI reported. The 37-year-old, who will be contesting his maiden election from East Delhi, has disclosed an income of about Rs 12.40 crore in the IT returns for the year 2017-2018. His wife, Natasha has also declared an income of Rs 6.15 lakh in income tax returns submitted during the same period, said the PTI report. The cricketer-turned-politician has revealed combined immovable and movable assets worth more than Rs 147 crore. In his election affidavit, Gambhir disclosed his movable assets worth more than Rs 116 crore along with immovable assets valued at Rs 28 crore. His liabilities are estimated at about Rs 34.20 crore. Gambhir did his schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road and is a graduate from Delhi University's prestigious Hindu College. He is facing former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely from Congress and AAP's Atishi Marlena from East Delhi in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Delhi Lok Sabha candidates Olympic bronze medallist Vijender Singh who is the Congress candidate from South Delhi filed his nomination on Tuesday and disclosed personal assets valued at Rs 8.62 crore, PTI said. BJP\u2019s sitting South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri is seeking to be re-elected. The total assets of Bidhuri shot up by around Rs 3.2 crore since the 2014 Lok\u2009Sabha elections, Hindustan Times reported. Ajay Maken, the Congress candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha has declared assets worth Rs 24.57 crore in his poll affidavit filed on Tuesday. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has a total of movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 24 crore, an increase of over Rs 4.33 crore from 2014, according to his poll affidavit. He has shown an income of Rs 48.03 lakh in the income tax return for 2017-18 while in the affidavit filed in 2014, he had declared an income of over Rs 85 lakh. READ ALSO |\u00a0Udit Raj joins Congress day after BJP snub in Delhi\u00a0 Former chief minister and Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting from the North-East Delhi Lok Sabha declared that her net worth is over Rs 4.92 crore. Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans from the BJP candidate from North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, disclosed an income of Rs 9.28 lakh in the IT returns submitted in 2017-18. Delhi BJP chief and North East Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari declared that he has a total of movable and immovable assets valued at over Rs 24 crore, which is an increase of over Rs 4.33 crore from 2014, as per his poll affidavit. Nearly 350 candidates have filed nominations from the national capital during last eight days since the starting of the process on April 16. Till Monday, as many as 185 candidates had filed nominations and an additional 164 filed their papers on Tuesday. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 26. Polling in Delhi will be held on May 19 and results will be declared on May 23.