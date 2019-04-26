Lok Sabha election: Congress has edge, will form next government, says Mallikarjun Kharge

By: |
Published: April 26, 2019 6:08:56 PM

Kharge, who is slated to hold rallies in different parts of the city on Friday, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running a one man show.

Lok Sabha election, Congress, next government, Mallikarjun Kharge, lok sabha election 2019, election 2019, lok sabha polls, election newsLok Sabha election: Congress has edge, will form next government, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge Friday said his party would form the next government at the Centre with the support of like minded parties. Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said there was an undercurrent against the BJP which has given the Congress an edge in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

“What feedback I have got from our sources suggests that we have got an edge and other parties too- except the BJP- have got an advantage when compared to the election in 2014. The BJP and its allies are lagging behind,” he said. “There is a large chunk of invisible voters who are angry with the draconian policies of the BJP. They form a huge undercurrent against the Modi regime.

Let the result come, we are sure to form the government. If need be, we will take support of like-minded parties,” Kharge said. He refuted charges of infighting in the Congress or that party chief Rahul Gandhi had sought to cancel his Mumbai trip because of it. “All party workers and leaders are doing well in their respecify constituencies and their morale is high,” he said.

Kharge, who is slated to hold rallies in different parts of the city on Friday, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running a one man show. “Modi is the first prime minister of the country who is seeking votes in his own name, while other governments sought votes in the name of the party. This shows the real character of the party and also proves that they have only Modi and no one else,” he said.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election: Congress has edge, will form next government, says Mallikarjun Kharge
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition