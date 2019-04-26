Lok Sabha election: Congress has edge, will form next government, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge Friday said his party would form the next government at the Centre with the support of like minded parties. Speaking to reporters here, Kharge said there was an undercurrent against the BJP which has given the Congress an edge in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. "What feedback I have got from our sources suggests that we have got an edge and other parties too- except the BJP- have got an advantage when compared to the election in 2014. The BJP and its allies are lagging behind," he said. "There is a large chunk of invisible voters who are angry with the draconian policies of the BJP. They form a huge undercurrent against the Modi regime. Let the result come, we are sure to form the government. If need be, we will take support of like-minded parties," Kharge said. He refuted charges of infighting in the Congress or that party chief Rahul Gandhi had sought to cancel his Mumbai trip because of it. "All party workers and leaders are doing well in their respecify constituencies and their morale is high," he said. Kharge, who is slated to hold rallies in different parts of the city on Friday, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running a one man show. "Modi is the first prime minister of the country who is seeking votes in his own name, while other governments sought votes in the name of the party. This shows the real character of the party and also proves that they have only Modi and no one else," he said.