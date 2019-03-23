Lok Sabha election: Congress fields Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal parliamentary constituency

Digvijaya Singh to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal seat

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress general secretary Digijaya Singh will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal parliamentary constituency, news agency ANI reported. The development comes a few days after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath challenged him to contest from the toughest seat in the general election.

The decision to field Singh from Bhopal was taken by the Congress’ Central Election Committee on Saturday, a report in The Indian Express said. It said that the announcement was made by Chief Minister Kamal Nath himself.

“The Central Election Campaign Committee of the party has decided that Digvijaya Singh will contest from Bhopal. He was given the option to contest from Indore, Jabalpur or Bhopal. Later, it was decided that he will be the Congress candidate from Bhopal,” Kamal Nath told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Bhopal.

Madhya Padesh is considered as BJP’s stronghold. The party ruled this central state for 15 years between 2003 and 2018. It lost the power to Congress by a thin margin in December last year.

Madhya Pradesh sends 29 MPs to the Lok Sabha. As per the election schedule, the state will go to polls in four different phases on April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.

The BJP has been winning every national election from the Bhopal seat since 1989. In 2014, BJP’s Alok Sanjay had won from here with a huge margin of 3.20 lakh votes.

Digvijaya is currently a member of Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. He was elected to the Upper House in April 2014. He had served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh twice between 1993 and 2003.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 27 of the 29 seats. The Congress won the remaining two, Chhindwara and Guna, held by Kamath Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, respectively.