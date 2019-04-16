Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Campaigning for second phase ends today, top leaders barred by EC for poll code violation

Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Political parties would be pushing hard to woo voters before campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha election ends Tuesday evening. Polling on 97 Lok Sabha constituencies spread over 13 states and one Union Territory will be held on Thursday, April 18.
The last day of campaigning for the second phase will not see top leaders like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi canvassing as they have been barred by the Election Commission for violating the Model Code of Conduct. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has also been banned from speaking for making derogatory remark against his rival on Rampur seat BJP’s Jaya Prada.
While Yogi Adityanath, Maneka Gandhi can not campaign anywhere in the country for the next 72 hours, Mayawati has been banned for 48 hours for what the Election Commission for their provocative communal remarks which the central poll panel said had the “propensity to polarise the elections”. This is probably for the first time that the Election Commission has banned top leaders for violating poll conduct.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah will be campaigning in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Karnataka today. While PM Modi will two rallies each in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Amit Shah will be in Kerala. In Odisha, PM Modi is scheduled to speak at Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar and Korba and Bhatapara in Chhattisgarh. Amit Shah is scheduled to hold rallies in Karnataka’s Davanagere and Tumakuru and Thrissur, Ernakulam in Kerala.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to thank her woman helicopter.
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has claimed that the BJP may revive 'Operation Kamala' post Lok Sabha polls to topple Congress-JDS government, but it won't succeed.
Income Tax raids are underway at two different locations of Zilla Panchayat President and JD(S)'s Nagarathna Swamy and another member of the Zilla Parishad, in Mandya's Maddur, reports news agency ANI.
Voting will be held on all 39 parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu, 14 in Karnataka, 10 Maharashtra, 8 Uttar Pradesh, 5 each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 2 in Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Manipur, Tripura and Puducherry.
Campaigning for second phase of Lok Sabha election to be held on Thursday, April 18 to end today evening.
BSP candidate Guddu Pandit in Fatehpur Sikri uses derogatory language against Congress candidate Raj Babbar.