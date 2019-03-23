Lok Sabha election: BJP releases third list of 36 candidates, Sambit Patra to contest from Puri

Sambit Patra to contest from Puri Lok Sabha seat on BJP symbol

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of 36 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The list includes 23 names for Andhra Pradesh, six for Maharashtra and five for Odisha. It also carries one candidate each for Assam and Meghalaya.

The BJP has fielded its spokesperson Sambit Patra from Puri Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, there were speculation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could enter the fray from Puri. However, the first list which was released earlier this week, confirmed that he will seek re-election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

In the previous election held in 2014, PM Modi had contested from Varanasi and Vadodara in Gujarat. He won from both the seats but later relinquished Vadodara seat.

The Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party has released the 2nd and 3rd list of candidates with 1 and 36 candidates respectively for the ensuing General Elections to the Parliamentary Constituency of different States. The list is available at https://t.co/e4p2u9v3Hc pic.twitter.com/nYKnvsMbIA — BJP (@BJP4India) March 22, 2019



The second list has only one name of Lalubhai Patel for the Daman and Diu seat Lok Sabha seat.

The first list included 184 candidates including Modi and BJP president Amit Shah who will seek election from Gandhinagar, replacing LK Advani. The Gandhinagar seat has been BJP’s stronghold. The party has won all parliamentary elections from this seat since 1989 and LK Advani has been representing the seat since 1998. Shah, according to the BJP, was his poll manager in elections.

The BJP has fielded heavyweights like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari from Lucknow and Nagpur, respectively. Union minister and fiery leader Smriti Irani will once again contest from Amethi Lok Sabha, a seat represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi since 2004. She had lost to him in 2014 by just one lakh votes.

Former Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan will enter the fray from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh. Another Union minister Satyapal Singh will seek re-election from Baghpat seat against Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary. The party has replaced Union minister Krishna Raj in Shahjahanpur by Arun Sagar and Agra MP Ram Shankar Katheria by SP Baghel who is a minister in Yogi Adityanath government.

The lists were declared after a series of meeting of the BJP’s Central Election Committee, presided over by Amit Shah. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh were among others who attended were present in the meet.