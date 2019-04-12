Lok Sabha Election: Ahead of Modi visit, Kerala Christian forum says Amit Shah’s statement on NRC direct attack on India’s secular nature

Amit Shah

A day after BJP president Amit Shah announced that his party will bring in National Register of Citizens (NRC) in every state and throw out infiltrators from the country except Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists, his statement has drawn ire from quarters. Slamming his statement on Friday, Kerala Christian Forum called it a direct attack identity and integrity of the nation as a secular state.

The forum’s stand coincides with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state on Friday. The PM is slated to address rally in Kerala’s Kozhikode this evening.

In its statement, the forum also asked Amit Shah and BJP to tender an apology to the nation. “The Kerala Christian Forum also expressed hope that Amit Shah & BJP tender apology to the nation and especially to the minority communities of the country, which has felt persecuted by the statement”, it added.

During his speech in West Bengal’s Raigadh on Thursday, the BJP president assured implementation of NRC in the state, calling illegal migrants from Bangladesh as “termites’. He added that illegal migrants will be thrown out of West Bengal after the BJP comes back to power after Lok Sabha polls.

He went on to say that citizenship would be given to every Hindu and Buddhist refugees.

“The illegal immigrants are like termites. They are eating the grain that should go to the poor, they are taking our jobs. The T in TMC stands for Tushtikaran, (appeasement), M for Mafia and C for Chit funds,” Shah had said while addressing the rally Indian Express reported.

Hitting out at West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, the BJP president said the former was only interested in appeasing minorities and that TMC’s downfall will begin on May 23, after e BJP bags 23 Lok Sabha seats from Bengal. Ge urged Raigunj voters to give the saffron party a chance to serve them.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also raked up the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the NRC issue in Assam rally. Modi, while stressing that his government was committed to bringing the Citizenship Bill in Bengal, said as per the paper, “we will do it in consultation with all sections of the people in the state (Assam) and after taking their views into account.”

The Citizenship Bill will expire with the term of the ongoing Lok Sabha early June.