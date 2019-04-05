For Telangana voters election is not about caste, religion; here is what concerns them

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voters display indelible ink mark on their fingers after casting votes (file). (Representational Image).

Lok Sabha Election in Telangana: Indian voters have often been blamed for voting on the lines of their caste and religion. However, with development and rapid urbanisation, election priorities for city voters have seen a sea change, which is particularly true about southern voters. Urban voters in Telangana have listed noise, water and air pollution as top election priorities for them in addition to employment, according to a survey conducted by election watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

In urban areas of Telangana, the issue of better employment opportunities still top the voters mind when it comes to prioritising election issues with 71% voters rating it as the most important issue. However, what comes next is bit unusual as in some other states, eligible voters have rated better healthcare, law and order issues, availability of drinking water among the top three election priorities but not in Telangana.

Half of the respondents of total 8,500 covered in the survey have listed noise pollution as the second most important election issue for them, followed by water and air pollution (40%).

Similar preference was exhibited by Andhra voters as well. But for urban voters in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, better employment opportunities and availability of drinking water were among the top three priorities in addition to water and air pollution as 53% urban voters in Andhra Pradesh rated it as the third most important election issue.

The performance of both K Chandrashekar Rao led Telanagna government and N Chadrababu Naidu led Andhra Pradesh government has been rated below average by the voters on all counts including tackling pollution in their respective states.

In case of creating employment opportunities in the state, urban voters in Telangana have given 1.81 marks to K Chandrashekar Rao government on a scale of 5, which is way below the average mark of 3, showing a strong dissatisfaction.

Similarly, the work done by KCR government in tackling noise, water and air pollution was rated below average by the urban voters of Telangana.

The voting in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will take place in the first phase on April 11, which is the second Lok Sabha election for the state after its creation in 2014.