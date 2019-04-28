Lok Sabha Election: AAP leader Gopal Rai booked for violating model code of conduct

The commission had caught Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai for campaigning near Rajiv Chowk metro station without its permission. Following this, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari demanded action against Rai. 

A case has been filed against Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai for violating the model code of conduct by distributing pamphlets without getting clearance from Election Commission. The case was filed on a complaint filed by Election Commission Flying Squad.

The Delhi minister posted the pictures about the campaign. He wrote that the campaign was for full statehood for Delhi.

The Delhi minister posted the pictures about the campaign. He wrote that the campaign was for full statehood for Delhi.

Speaking on this, Tiwari said: “Gopal Rai was caught by the Election Commission officials while distributing election material to the people without prior permission…the way the Aam Aadmi Party leader was held for violating the model code of conduct, the Election Commission should take strict action against him.”

Later in a tweet, Manoj Tiwari said that the election commission caught Gopal Rai and his friends while campaigning without permission. “Election materials were also not permitted by the Election Commission,” he said.

Polling for the seven seats of the national capital will take place in the sixth phase on May 12.  In 2014, the BJP had won all seven seats with over 46% vote share. The AAP came second with close to 33% but could not translate them in seats. The Congress came at the third position with just 15% vote share.

 

