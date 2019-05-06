Lok Sabha election 5th phase: Sonia, Rahul, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani among key candidates in the fray

Voting is currently underway for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election in 51 constituencies spread across seven states. This phase will see a clash of titans, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The stakes are high for the ruling BJP-led NDA as it had won 40 of these seats in 2014. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had bagged 12 of the 14 seats with the Congress winning only Raebareli and Amethi. In the fifth phase, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is contesting on five seats, while its ally Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) is fighting on seven seats. In Amethi and Raebareli, the SP-BSP alliance has not put up any candidate. According to Election Commission data, around 8.75 crore people will decide the fate of 674 candidates. The commission has set up 94,000 polling stations and made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of polling process in all the seven states - Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), Rajasthan (12), West Bengal (7), Madhya Pradesh (7), Bihar (5) and Jharkhand (4). In Jammu and Kashmir, polling will take place in Ladakh constituency and Pulwama and Shopian districts of Anantnag seat. With this phase, election will be over in 424 seats. Polling in the remaining 118 seats will be held on May 12 and 19. Results will be declared on May 23. Here we take a look at the key candidates whose fate will be decided today: 1. Amethi - Raul Gandhi (Congress) vs Smriti Irani (BJP) The fight for Amethi has to be one of the spiciest battles of Lok Sabha election 2019. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi is seeking a record fourth term from Amethi, BJP candidate and Union minister Smriti Irani is trying her luck for the second time to break into the grand old party's citadel. In 2014, Smriti Irani had lost to Rahul Gandhi despite getting over three lakh votes. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad seat in Kerala. 2. Raebareli - Sonia Gandhi (Congress) vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP) While Rahul Gandhi may have to toil a bit hard for winning Amethi seat, things look comparatively comfortable for his mother, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli. Sonia Gandhi is seeking a fourth term from Raebareli, a seat which has been won by the Congress everytime barring on two occasions since 1957. Challenging Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli is BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh who was in the Congress previously. In 2014, Sonia Gandhi has got over five lakh votes against her nearest BJP opponent Ajay Agarwal. 3. Lucknow - Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs Poonam Sinha (SP) vs Acharya Pramod Krishnam (Congress) The capital of Uttar Pradesh - Lucknow - is witnessing a three-cornered contest between BJP candidate Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Samajwadi Party candidate Poonam Sinha and Congress' Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency has been with the BJP since 1991. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee won from Lucknow for a record five times. While Rajnath Singh is assured of a second term from Lucknow, his victory margin may shrink this time as Poonam Sinha, wife of former BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, and Congress' godman candidate are likely to eat into the BJP's vote bank. 4. Bahraich - Akshayvara Lal Gaud (BJP), Savitri Bai Phule (Congress), Shabbir Valmiki (SP) Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh is a reserved seat for the SC category. Savitri Bai Phule, who had won the seat in 2014 as a BJP candidate, was denied a ticket by the party this time for her repeated open criticism of the Modi government's policies. The other candidate in the contest for Bahraich is Samajwadi Party's Shabbir Valmiki who was defeated by Savitri Bai Phule by over 95,000 votes in 2014. The BJP has fielded Akshayvara Lal Gaud in the hope to retain the seat in 2019. 5. Nagaur - Jyoti Mirdha (Congress), Hanuman Beniwal (Rashtriya Loktantrik Party) The Nagaur parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan is going to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019. The primary battle is between Congress candidate Jyoti Mirdha and Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. Nagaur seat was captured by tge Bharatiya Janata Party's CR Choudhary in 2014. However, with Beniwal, who had contested as an independent candidate in 2014, joining the NDA, the BJP decided to leave the seat for its new ally. The BJP would be hoping to consolidate support from Jats riding on the shoulders of Beniwal. Will the gamble work? 6. Jaipur Rural - Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP), Krishna Poonia (Congress) It is a riveting contest between two Olympians. Sitting BJP MP and Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore is an articulate leader whose profile has grown in the Modi government. Rathore, the ace shooter who has an Olympic silver medal to his name, is facing a formidable opponent in Congress' Krishna Poonia. Poonia is a discuss thrower whose best showing was a sixth-place finish at the 2012 London Olympics. Poonia is also a sitting MLA from Sadulpur. In election rallies, she was seen talking about the welfare measures being undertaken by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan in the last four months while Rathore talked about the works done by the Modi-led government at the Centre. 7. Saran - Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP), Chandrika Rai (RJD) The fight in Saran is a prestige battle for the RJD because it has been a traditional stronghold for the RJD. The contest is directly between the BJP and Lalu's RJD. Former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy is a BJP spokesperson and has a bigger national profile as compared to RJD's Chandrika Rai. Rai is the estranged father-in-law of Tej Pratap, Lalu's elder son. He has good connections at the grassroot level. In 2014, Lalu's wife Rabri Devi had lost to Rudy. Lalu had also won from here. 8. Hajipur - Pasupati Kumar Paras (LJP), Shiv Chandra Ram (RJD) Lok Janshakti Party has fielded Ram Vilas Paswan's younger brother Pasupati Kumar Paras against RJD's Shiv Chandra Ram. Both are members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Ram Vilas Paswan is not contesting the polls for the first time since 1977 andis banking on his popularity to get his party's nominee elected. The Hajipur seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes. Pasupati is also a Minister in Nitish Kumar government and LJP's state president. Ram Vilas had who won Hajipur for the first time in 1977 with a margin of 4.24 lakh votes - a feat that established a Guinness World Record. He contested nine times from the constituency subsequently and lost only twice. This time, his brother Paras is banking on name, fame and image of the paswan family among people, particularly in his Paswan caste, who have sizeable population. On the other hand, RJD's Ram is banking on Lalu's loyal support base among his castemen Yadavs. He is hopeful that besides Yadavs, Muslims will also vote in his favour. He is a sitting MLAs from Raja Pakar assembly segment of Hajipur. 9. Hazaribagh - Jayant Sinha (BJP), Gopal Sahu (Congress) BJP leader and Union minister Jayant Sinha is facing a tough battle in this seat. Sinhal's father and former Finance minister Yashwant Sinha, is no longer in the BJP. Jayant, who is a sitting MP from here, is facing a stiff challenge from Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)- Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) combine. The alliance has fielded Gopal Sahu against Sinha. 10. Ladakh - Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (BJP), Rigzin Spalbar (Congress), Sujjad Hussain (Independent), Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai (Independent) Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir is geographically the largest parliamentary constituency in the country but smallest in terms of population. The region, where the demand for Union Territory status has been predominant for years, is witnessing a four-cornered contest. BJP's Thupstan Chhewang had won in 2014, defeating Independent candidate Gulam Raza by just 36 votes. Chhewang, however, resigned from the party accusing it of not fulfilling the promises made to the people of Ladakh. BJP candidate Tsering Namgyal is the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC). Independent candidate Sujjad Hussain is being supported by the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both of which have not fielded any candidate from here. 11. Barrackpore - Dinesh Trivedi (TMC), Arjun Singh (BJP), Gargi Chatterjee (CPI-M), Mohammad Alam (Congress) Trinamool Congress leader and former Railway minister Dinesh Trivedi is taking on his erstwhile election-manager Arjun Singh. Singh crossed over to the BJP in March after he was denied the ticket from Barrackpore by Mamata Banerjee. Barrackpore has an industrial belt with 35-40% non-Bengali voters, mostly working in the jute mills and 17% people from the minority community. A total of 15 candidates are in the fray this time. Singh's decision to quit the TMC and join the BJP has given hope to the saffron party which is aiming to win at least 22 seats in the state. On the other hand, Trivedi feels he will get the votes for the development works undertaken by Mamata government. 12. Hooghly - Ratna De Nag (Trinamool Congress), Locket Chatterjee (BJP), Pradip Saha (CPI-M) and Pratul Chandra Saha (Congress) Singur, from where Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had launched her anti-land acquisition agitation, is goign to polls in the fifth phase. TMC's Ratna De Nag is hopeful that her work and that of Mamata government will see her through. Locket Chatterjee, an actor-turned-politician, who is also the chief of BJP's women wing in West Bengal, is putting up a spirited fight in what was earlier a Left bastion. 13. Bikaner - Arjun Meghwal (BJP), Madan Gopal Meghwal (Congress) In Bikaner, the fight is within the family as sitting BJP MP and Union Minister of State Arjun Meghwal is up against his cousin and Congress candidate Madan Gopal Meghwal. While Gopal is in the fray for the first time, Arjun Ram Meghwal is contesting to retain the seat, which has been the saffron party's stronghold from the last 15 years. Actor Dharmendra had represented the seat in 2004. Arjun Ram is two consecutive times BJP MP from Bikaner seat. He had defeated Congress' Shankar Pannu with over 3 lakh votes in 2014. While Arjun Ram entered politics in 2009 after resigning from the IAS, Madan Gopal took VRS from IPS before the assembly election in 2018. In Bikaner, caste equation between upper castes which are in sizeable number and reserved castes too will play a major role.