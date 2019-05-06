Lok Sabha Election: 51 seats, 7 states, 674 candidates — All about 5th phase polling and contenders

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi\u2019s claims that the Samajwadi Party\u00a0and Congress were part of a \u201cbig game\u201d against her, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday said the gathbandhan had made several sacrifices and the alliance would continue well into the future. Maintaining that the\u00a0gathbandhan had no understanding with the Congress, Mayawati said the SP and BSP had decided not to field candidates in the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats to weaken the BJP. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi contests from Amethi, his mother Sonia Gandhi is the Raebareli candidate. Both constituencies, which are Gandhi family bastions, go to polls on Monday. \u201cEven today, my party considers the Congress and BJP to be two sides of the same coin. But even after that, we left Amethi and Raebareli for Congress. I am totally hopeful that every single vote of our alliance, especially the BSP base-vote, which consists of around 22-23%, will go to the Congress on these two seats under any conditions,\u201d she said in a statement released by her party. \u201cNo one should doubt this. My vote is mostly silent and does not show off much. It is no hidden fact that my voters understand their leader\u2019s\u00a0sign and then give every single vote to the candidate the leader wants.\u201d Calling the Prime Minister\u2019s claims on the BSP being kept out of the loop by the\u00a0SP and Congress \u201cfalse and baseless\u201d, Mayawati made a strong pitch for unity. \u201cAll I will say on the attempt by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Pratapgarh rally yesterday under the policy of divide and rule.is that BJP, and mainly PM Modi, face an unprecedented difficulty. They are not getting any cure for the stomach ache they have because of the alliance,\u201d she said. \u201cOur alliance is of the future along with the present and it will remove the BJP\u2019s narrow, casteist, communal and arrogant government from Uttar Pradesh too.\u201d She said the PM\u2019s statements were just an attempt to cause a rift between supporters of the SP and BSP in UP and confuse them. She also said the gathbandhan has great public faith and support. \u201cThe alliance formed is to remove the BJP\u2019s anti-people government. For this, all three parties (SP, BSP and RLD) have been making all kinds of sacrifices and will continue to do so. This is why our alliance has received great public faith and public support. It will be better if PM Modi and the BJP do not worry about the next government at the centre or the next Prime Minister,\u201d she said.