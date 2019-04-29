Lok Sabha Election 2019: Violent clashes rock West Bengal during Phase 4 of voting, 1 seriously injured

Published: April 29, 2019 12:43:06 PM

As many as 1,34,56,491 voters are deciding the fate of 68 candidates in 8 constituencies of the state.

Multiple reports of violence and clashes have been reported from West Bengal leaving at least one person seriously injured as eight constituencies went to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections today. Workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party clashed outside a booth in Barabani in Asansol, following a tiff between sitting MP and BJP candidate Babul Supriyo and polling officials inside the station, an Election Commission source said.

Supriyo’s vehicle was also reportedly vandalised in the clashes. Apart from Asansol, clashes were also reported from Birbhum, where BJP workers claimed they were stopped by TMC workers from voting leading to violence in which one person has reportedly sustained serious injuries. CRPF jawans also rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. Police also had to resort to lathi charge in Berhampur following reports of violence.

The police have, however, claimed that polling had largely been peaceful so far. “There are reports of small incidents of violence from some booths which were addressed immediately. Our officials and forces are monitoring the situation in Asansol,” the official was quoted by PTI as saying.

“We have sought a report from the presiding officer about what Babul Supriyo was doing inside the booth,” he told the agency further.

Close to 35.10 percent voters had exercised their franchise till 12 noon, as per official Election Commission figures. Voting is underway at eight constituencies – Krishnagar, Baharampur,Ranaghat (SC), Burdwan-Durgapur, Burdwan East (SC), Bolpur (SC),Birbhum and Asansol – today in the state. As many as 1,34,56,491 voters are deciding the fate of 68 candidates in these constituencies.

The EC has deployed 580 companies of the central forces to cover all Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in order to ensure free and fair elections. The state is seeing four four-cornered contest between Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and Left Front.

With the fourth phase being held today, the fifth, sixth and seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls is scheduled to be held on May 6, May 12 and May 19. Results will be announced on May 23.

