Lok Sabha Election 2019: Urmila Matondkar joins Congress, says her family followed Nehru, Patel

Urmila Matondkar joined the grand old party after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the later’s resident in New Delhi. (ANI)

With election season in full swing a number of celebrities are joining politics. Just days after cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the BJP, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar jumped into politics joining the Congress on Wednesday. Matondkar joined the grand old party after meeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the later’s resident in New Delhi.

Speaking to the media, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala expressed his confidence that the Matondkar will play her part in spreading the Congress ideology in the country and and strengthen the party.

“I am here because I believe in the ideology of Congress and what the party stands for. I have not joined the party for the sake of elections,” Matondkar was quoted as saying by PTI.”I am here to stay,” she added.

“I am from a family that has shaped my political views based on the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel,” said Matondkar who has worked in films like Rangeela, Satya, Bhoot and several others.

Rumours are that Matondkar will contest from Mumbai North. Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam was in regular contact with her prior to the formal announcement of her joining the Congress. Matondkar will be up against BJP’s Gopal Shetty, if the Congress decided to field her from Mumbai North seat.

Urmila Matondkar has acted in a number of Bollywood films including Rangeela (1995), Satya (1998), and Pinjar (2003), among others.

Six constituencies of Mumbai will vote for Lok Sabha polls on April 29.