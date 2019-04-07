Lok Sabha Election 2019: Voting pattern in Western UP will be trend-setter for the state

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election: The voting will take place in 8 Lok Sabha seats on April 11.

Lok Sabha Election in Uttar Pradesh: Eight seats of Western Uttar Pradesh, also known as the sugar bowl of the state, will set the trend for remaining six phases of Lok Sabha election in India’s most populous state that sends maximum 80 members in the lower house. Usually, ordinary voters and political workers sense the mood of the people on the first polling day itself and this trend spreads rapidly affecting the mood of the people in subsequent phases.

Voting will take place in Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar Lok Sabha seats on April 11.

Whichever party or grouping will take lead in the voting for the first phase will most likely maintain the lead in the remaining phases as well.

Union minister of state for external affairs Gen (retd) VK Singh is sitting member from Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency and union tourism minister Mahesh Sharma is representing Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) Lok Sabha seat in the outgoing Lok Sabha. Former police office Satya Pal Singh, who is a minister of state in HRD ministry, is contesting election from Baghpat Lok Sabha seat.

These three union ministers represent three influential caste groups in the region, Rajput, Brahmin and Jat respectively. Opposition has fielded RLD supremo Ajit Singh’s son Jayant Chaudhary from Jat dominated Bagpat Lok Sabha seat against union minister Satya Pal Singh.

The voting pattern in these eight seats will have a direct impact on another 8 seats going to poll in the second phase. These seats are: Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Agra and Fatehpur Sikri.

Though, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance looks formidable in the western Uttar Pradesh, particularly after the entry of Rashtriya Lok Dal into the pre-poll alliance of arch rivals – Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party and Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party, two strong regional parties in the state. Though, the BJP has swept the western Uttar Pradesh in 2014 Lok Sabha election due to an unprecedented wave in favor of Prime Minister Modi, this time it will have to face the combined might of SP-BSP-RLD and five years of anti-incumbency among other things.

