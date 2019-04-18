Lok Sabha election 2019: Terrorism has been contained to “two and a half” districts in Jammu and Kashmir, says PM Modi

Modi, who is seeking a second term, lashed out at the Congress party, asking them what action did they take after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack when it was in power. (BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that his government has managed to contain terrorism to only “two and a half” districts in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi also claimed that no bomb blast has taken place in any other part of the country in the last five years.

“Terrorism has been contained to only two and a half districts of Jammu and Kashmir. There is absolutely no problem in other parts of that state also. There was about 75 per cent voter turnout during the recent panchayat polls in Kashmir and not a single incident of violence was reported,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Amreli.

Referring to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan’s statement of approaching India after the Balakot airstrike, Modi said that the leader had to make a public plea to India government to pick up the phone.

On the Balakot air strike conducted in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack, Modi said that his government “has put Pakistan in a situation” that they were urging him to pick up the phone. “They (Pakistan) forgot that this is Modi…For the first time, you must have seen Pakistan crying. They were urging Modi to pick up the phone…we have put Pakistan in such a situation.”

Modi, who is seeking a second term, lashed out at the Congress party, asking them what action did they take after the 2008 Mumbai terror attack when it was in power. “Weren’t you all angry at that time? But, do you think the Congress has improved now? Can we trust the Congress? And what Modi did after the Uri attack? You must be aware how we taught a lesson to Pakistan through the surgical strike,” he said.

“Am I responsible for the present situation in Kashmir? Just because of the policies of Congress, we could not solve the Kashmir issue even after 70 years,” Modi added.

