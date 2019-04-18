Lok Sabha election 2019: Sporadic incidents of violence, EVM glitches reported in second phase

Voting was marred by sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal and Manipur.

Moderate to high voter turnout was recorded in the 95 constituencies in 11 states and Puducherry that went to polls in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. Voting was marred by sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal and Manipur. There were also reports of EVM malfunctioning in some seats.

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said that 66 per cent turnout has been recorded in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.

1. Voters of Chopra under Raiganj constituency in West Bengal reportedly put up a road blockade in protest against the absence of central forces at the polling stations. Police resorted to firing in the air and fired tear gas shells to control a mob, who threw stones at them. Bombs were also hurled by unknown miscreants in Chopra. Police detained three persons in this connection.

2. In West Bengal, CPM candidate from Raiganj constituency Mohammad Salim’s vehicle was attacked in Islampur. The party alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress is behind the attack.

3. In Chhattisgarh, Maoists triggered an IED (improvised explosive device) blast in Mohla-Manpur Assembly segment of Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Due to heavy Naxal presence in the area, polling in Manpur-Mohla was held from 7 am to 3 pm. A massive security contingent of around 60,000 personnel and drones had been deployed around the three constituencies for polls.

4. Two years ago when Srinagar voted in a Lok Sabha bypoll, Farooq Ahmed Dar was used as a ‘human shield’ to ensure safe passage for army jawans as they came under intense stone-pelting. During the second phase of polling of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was on election duty.

5. Maharashtra police registered cases against four persons for allegedly uploading videos from polling centres on social media in Osmanabad district. Poll officials suspected that some persons were uploading videos on social media from inside polling centres.

6. Voting was stalled in two polling booths of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency after violence broke out over alleged proxy voting and dispute among the election agents. The incident was reported from two polling booths in Kiyamgei Muslim Makha locality in Imphal East district.

7. The residents of Nuner village in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir stayed away from polling booths after pledging to boycott voting at the funeral of a local militant, who was killed in an encounter with security forces earlier this month. Rahil Rashid Sheikh was killed in Imamsahib area of Shopian district on April 6.

8. Tukalu Ram Nareti, an assistant teacher in a government school, died of heart attack during polling duty at Kamta booth (no.186) in Antagarh area of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

9. In Odisha, repolling was held in two booths in Malkangiri (ST) and Berhampur assembly constituencies, following reports of glitches in EVMs during the first phase of polling on April 11. In a separate incident, a report from Aska Lok Sabha constituency said a 95-year-old man, identified as Natabar Behera, collapsed while in the queue at a booth in Kansamari village under Sanakhemundi assembly segment, police said. The man later died.

10. In Maharashtra, specially-abled staff managed the polling booth number 193 in Buldhana constituency to appeal to specially-abled voters to come out and vote in a large number in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Polling was held for 95 Lok Sabha seats in 11 states and the union territory of Puducherry with Tamil Nadu witnessing contest in 38 constituencies. Fourteen seats in Karnataka also went to polls along with 10 in Maharashtra, eight in Uttar Pradesh, five each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha, three each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, two in Jammu and Kashmir and one seat each in Manipur and Puducherry.