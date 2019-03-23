Lok Sabha election 2019: Shiv Sena candidate list 2019 for Maharashtra

Lok Sabha elections: Of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is contesting from 23 seats.

Elections 2019, Shiv Sena list 2019: The Shiv Sena-led by Uddhav Thakre has released its first list of 21 candidates for Maharashtra where elections will be held in four phases. The party is contesting elections in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is contesting from 23 seats. The party has said that it will announce the names of remaining candidates on Sunday.

The party has given a ticket to Omraje Nimbalkar to contest from central Maharashtra’s Osmanabad instead of incumbent MP Ravindra Gaikwad. The decision not to give a ticket to Gaikwad was taken in view of the 2017 incident wherein he had slapped an Air India staffer with a slipper at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The lawmaker had also briefly faced a travel ban by airlines for his act.

Here is the complete list of Shiv Sena candidates for the Lok Sabha polls 2019:

1. South Mumbai Lok Sabha seat: Arvind Sawant

2. South Central Mumbai Lok Sabha seat: Rahul Shewale

3. Mumbai northwest Lok Sabha seat: Gajanan Kirtikar

4. Kalyan Lok Sabha seat: Shrikant Shinde

5. Raigad Lok Sabha seat: Anant Gite

6. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat: Vinayak Raut

7. Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat: Sanjay Mandlik

8. Hatkanangle Lok Sabha seat: Dhairyasheel Mane

9. Nashik Lok Sabha seat: Hemant Godse

10. Shirdi Lok Sabha seat: Sadashiv Lokhande

11. Shirur Lok Sabha seat: Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil

12. Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat: Chandrakant Khaire

13. Yavatmal Washim Lok Sabha seat: Bhawana Gawli

14. Buldana Lok Sabha seat: Prataprao Jadhav

15. Ramtek Lok Sabha seat: Kripal Tumane

16. Amravati Lok Sabha seat: Anandrao Adsul

17. Parbhani Lok Sabha seat: Sanjay Jadhav

18. Maval Lok Sabha seat: Shrirang Barne

19. Hingoli Lok Sabha seat: Hemant Patil

20. Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat: Omraje Nimbalkar

21. Thane Lok Sabha seat: Rajan Vichare

Maharashtra sends 48 MPs to the Lok Sabha. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena had contested from 20 constituencies and won on 18. The BJP and Swabhiman Paksha had won 23 seats and one seat, respectively. This time, the contest is between the NDA comprising BJP and Shiv Sena and UPA led by Congress. The NCP of Sharad Pawar is a constituent of the UPA. Meanwhile, Raj Thakre’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has decided not to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

The state will go to polls in four-phase on April 11 (seven constituencies), April 18 (10 constituencies), April 23 (14 constituencies) and April 29 (seventeen constituencies). Counting of votes will take place on May 23.