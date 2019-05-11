Lok Sabha Election 2019: Sanjay Nirupam hits back at Governor Satyapal Malik, calls him ‘stooge’ of Centre

New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 2:22:54 PM

Congress leader slams PM Modi too.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday slammed Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik’s recent comment on ex-prime minister Rajiv Gandhi saying all governors in the country remain stooges of the Centre. He also pointed out that Rajiv Gandhi was given a clean chit by the court in Bofors case. “Hamare desh ke jitne Guv hote hain wo sarkar ke chamche hote hain. Satya Pal Malik bhi chamcha hi hai (In our country, all governors remain stooges of the government. Satya Pal Malik is also a stooge).Rajiv Gandhi was given clean chit by courts in Bofors case. Arun Jaitley was one of those who gave him clean chit”, he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Satya Pal Malik on Thursday has said that the former PM was not corrupt initially, but after coming in the influence of some people, he got involved in Bofors case. “Rajiv Gandhi was not corrupt. During those days when they received money from AICC for their travel, the former PM never took anything unnecessary. This was told to me by Arun Nehru,” he was heard saying in a widely circulated video.

Nirupam while hitting out at Narendra Modi for calling Rajiv Gandhi “corrupt” further said that the PM was criticised so badly for this statement that he won’t dare to say it again. “When PM called Rajiv Gandhi ‘Bhrashtachari no.1’ he was criticised so much that he can’t say that again. Aisa lag raha hai Satya Pal Malik, Modi ji ki chaaploosi kar rahe hain, chamchagiri kar rahe hain taaki unki kursi bachi rahe (It seems Satya Pal Malik is doing what PM Modi is asking him to do. He doing so to ensure his chair remains safe). Governors should maintain dignity,” the Congress leader said.

Since last few days, Rajiv Gandhi’s name has constantly figured in the ongoing election campaign after PM Modi called him “bhrashtachari no1”. Addressing a rally recently, PM Modi had said,“Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrastachari number 1,” referring to Bofors scam. In another rally, he also accused the Gandhi family of using INS Virat during for a picnic in Lakshadweep.

