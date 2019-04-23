Lok Sabha election 2019: SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to contest from Ferozepour, Harsimrat fielded from Bathinda

The Shiromani Akali Dal Tuesday announced its decision to field party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal from the Ferozepur seat while his wife and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has been again nominated from the Bathinda seat.

Sukhbir Badal, who is party chief, will be facing Akali rebel and Congress nominee Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur seat.

The SAD has already announced its candidates from eight seats. As per arrangement with its ally BJP,  the Akali Dal contests on 10 seats while saffron party fields candidates from three out of 13 seats. Sukhbir Badal, who is party chief, will be facing Akali rebel and Congress nominee Sher Singh Ghubaya from Ferozepur seat. Sukhbir is currently MLA from Jalalabad seat.

He had last contested Lok Sabha polls in 1999 from the Faridkot seat. Harsimrat, who is two-time MP, will be facing Congress nominee and MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring from the Bathinda seat. Punjabi Ekta Party candidate and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira is also contesting from the Bathinda seat.

