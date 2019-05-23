Nine former Congress chief ministers lose Lok Sabha election in second Modi wave

Election 2019 Results: Second Modi wave proved even costlier for some veteran Congress leaders who were once extremely powerful in their own right but with the changing voter preference they have been reduced to dust in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Though the party is expected to improve its tally in the Lok Sabha marginally, from 44 members to some 51 members, but eight former chief ministers of the party lost the Lok Sabha poll. These include once popular chief ministers like three time chief minister of national capital Delhi, Sheila Dixit, who lost to BJP's Delhi state president Manoj Tiwari, a rather lightweight in comparison with veteran Congress leader, from North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat by over 3.66 lakh votes. Digvijay Singh, three time chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and senior Congress leader lost to BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh, an accused in Malegaon blast case by over 3.66 lakh votes. Digvijay Singh's loss is significant as no one expected a political debutant to beat a seasoned politician like him. READ ALSO: Rahul Gandhi\u2019s agonising wait for the post of Prime Minister Two former chief ministers of western states of Maharashtra \u2013 Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan also lost the election in the second Modi wave, that turned out to be stronger than the first wave of 2014. While Ashok Chavan lost the election from Nanded Lok Sabha seat to BJP's Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar by over 40,000 votes, Sushil Kumar Shinde lost election from Solapur Lok Sabha seat to BJP's Jai Sidheshwar Shivachary Mahaswami Ji by over 1.56 lakh votes. Not only veteran Congress leader Sheila Dixit lost the election in national capital Delhi, but she has been joined by two former Congress chief ministers in neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttarakhand. Harish Rawat, former chief minister of hill state Uttarakhand lost the election to his BJP rival Ajay Bhatt by over 3 lakh votes. And Jat strongman Bhupinder Singh Huda lost from Jat dominated Rohtak Lok Sabha seat to BJP's candidate Ramesh Chander Kaushik by over 1.65 lakh votes. READ ALSO: Trust deficit: Opposition\u2019s demands on VVPAT counting unjustified BJP was expected to do well in southern state of Karnataka and it turned out to be true as BJP swept off the state in the second Modi wave. BJP's spectacular performance also spelled defeat for former chief minister of the state Veerappa Moily who lost to BJP's B.N. Bache Gowda from Chikkballapur Lok Sabha seat by more than 1.82 lakh votes. It's not like that all nine former Congress chief ministers lost election to BJP candidates. Agatha Sangma, daughter of former Lok Sabha speaker PA Sangma defeated former chief minister of the state Mukul Sangma from Tura Lok Sabha seat in Meghalaya by over 64,000 votes. A former union minister in UPA government, Agatha contested the election on NPP symbol. BJP candidate Rikamen Garrey Momin got nearly 32,000 or little over 5% vote in Tura. Nabam Tuki, former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh lost election to BJP candidate and minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju by more than 1.24 lakh votes from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat. He, however, was able to win the assembly election from Sagalee Vidhan Sabha seat by over 2,500 votes as simultaneous assembly polls were conducted in the state. However, the BJP swept off assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh by winning 30 of total 47 assembly seats. READ ALSO: Modi clear choice of voters despite Rahul Gandhi\u2019s negative campaign, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar