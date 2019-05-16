Determined to oust BJP; decision on next PM after results, says CPM

Published: May 16, 2019 6:59:16 PM

CPM says top priority for opposition parties is to defeat the BJP and things like who will be next Prime Minister are secondary.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: The opposition parties are fine tuning their strategy to stop the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from retaining power at the Centre if it falls short of majority mark. They are busy working out a formula to choose the next Prime Minister once results are out.

“These parties have one common agenda of ousting the BJP,” said KK Ragesh, CPM Rajya Sabha member from Kerala.

CPM which had supported the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre in 2004 is fighting the former in West Bengal and Kerala. Unlike the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party that have not fielded candidates against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi in Amethi and Rai Bareilly, the CPM has fielded its candidate against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad in Kerala. However, the party is willing to follow the 2004 model to support Congress to oust the BJP at the Centre.

“In our last party congress, we have resolved that we will undertake anything to defeat the BJP. Who will be the next Prime Minister, all these things are secondary,” KK Ragesh told Financial Express Online.

The CPM Rajya Sabha member said that it was not clear in 2004 also that who will be the next Prime Minister.

“There were talks that Sonia Gandhi will be Prime Minister. Eventually the consensus emerged on Manmohan Singh’s name. So these issues will be decided only when the results are out,” added KK Ragesh.

The CPM and BJP are two extreme ends of the country’s political spectrum. The two blocs have fought off a bitter battle with each other to retain control of academia, universities and think tanks.

Both BJP and CPM have seen gruesome incidents of violent clashes between their cadres in the Kerala. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party chief Amit Shah made seveal visits to the state to boost the morale of their cadre. It’s natural for the CPM to support any combination or coalition that is better poised to stop the BJP from getting a second term at the centre.

Kerala is considered the last frontier for the BJP as the party is trying hard to gain a foothold in the southern state dominated by the Left and the Congress.

