Lok Sabha Election 2019: PM Modi gets EC clean chit in two more cases

The Election Commission has given a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in two more cases over allegations of violation in Model Code of Conduct. Among the cases that the PM has been given clean chit by the poll panel include his speech in Karnataka's Chitradurga on April 9 and his rally in Ahmedabad on April 23. A complaint was filed with the EC over his remark at the Chitradurga rally where he invoked the Balakot strike and reportedly asked first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the airstrike heroes. The other case that the poll body had given him a clean chit is for his roadshow in Ahmedabad. The Congress had alleged that he held a roadshow after casting his vote and also made political comments. The EC, however, did not find this as a violation in the Model Code of Conduct. With these, the EC has cleared PM Modi in eight matters so far, while it has cleared two of BJP president Amit Shah and one speech of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. There were reports that one of the election commissioners had a different view in the poll body\u2019s clean chit to the PM over his speech in Wardha on April 1, where he took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Wayanad, a minority dominated seat in Kerala. The EC also had a different opinion over a clean chit to Amit Shah over his Nagpur speech in which the BJP president had made a comment that Wayand is the constituency is where the majority is in minority. Also read: Election Commission dismisses Smriti Irani's Amethi booth capturing charge In recent times, the Election Commission has issued a number of notices on alleged violation in Model Code of Conduct. Among those who received notices include BJP leaders, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Pragya Singh Thakur, Congress leader and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan among others. While the seven-phase election in the country began on April 11, two remaining phases will be held on May 12 and May 19. Both phases will see voting in 59 constituencies in seven and eight seats respectively. Results will be declared on May 23.