Lok Sabha Election 2019 phase 6 voting: BJP worker killed as violence mars polling in West Bengal and UP; 63.3% turnout recorded – Key Highlights

As many as 59 constituencies across 7 states went for the sixth of the seven rounds of voting today. Among states that went to polls today included Uttar Pradesh (14), Haryana 10 seats, 8 constituencies in West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, and Jharkhand (4). All 7 seats of Delhi, a Union Territory, also went to polls today. A total of 63.3 percent of voting was recorded on Sunday. The turnout in West Bengal was again the highest at 80.16. It was followed by Jharkhand (64.50 percent), Madhya Pradesh (62.06 percent), Haryana (65.48 percent), Bihar (59.29 percent), Delhi (58.01 percent) and Uttar Pradesh (54.24 percent). A total of 10.17 crore voters were eligible to exercise their right to vote in the penultimate phase of polling which began at 7 a.m. today. Reports of violence were reported in this phase too. A BJP activist was reported killed in Jhargram in West Bengal while a few of Trinamool Congress supporters sustained bullet injuries at West Midnapore district's Keshpur. Street clashes were also reported from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur and Sultanpur. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi is the BJP candidate from the latter constituency. Also read:\u00a0Lok Sabha Election 2019: Busy with crucial Bhopal fight, Digvijaya Singh misses his vote Prominent candidates who were in fray today include former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, who took on state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh against BJP's Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur in Bhopal, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir (BJP) in East Delhi against AAP's Atishi and boxer Vijendra Singh (Congress) among others. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter urging voters to vote in large numbers in the 6th phase today. \u201cYet another phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is here! Urging all those whose constituencies are polling in today\u2019s sixth phase to go out and vote. I hope youngsters are voting in record numbers. After all, their participation makes the polls even more special," he tweeted.