Lok Sabha election 2019 Phase 4: Only 0.91% polling recorded in Kulgam district of J&K in first 2 hours

By: |
Srinagar | Published: April 29, 2019 11:21:48 AM

Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of usual 6.00 pm, following a request by the state police to the Election Commission.

Less than one per cent of the over 3.45 lakh electorate came out to vote in the first two hours of polling in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir — part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency — on Monday amid stringent security arrangements, officials said.

The voting in the second leg of the three-phased schedule for the Lok Sabha seat would decide the fate of 18 candidates, including former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The overall poll percentage in district Kulgam at 9.00 am was 0.91 per cent, the officials said here.

They said the polling so far has been peaceful in the militancy-infested district in the restive south Kashmir.

Polling will end at 4.00 pm, instead of usual 6.00 pm, following a request by the state police to the Election Commission.

The Kulgam district, which comprises four assembly segments of Kulgam, Devsar, Noorabad and Hom Shalibugh, has 3,45,489 electors including 1,79,607 males, 1,64,604 females, 1,265 service electors and 13 transgender voters.

The Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency is spread over four districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama with 16 assembly segments.

The Lok Sabha polls to this constituency are being held in three phases due to security reasons.

Anantnag district went to polls on 23 April, while voting in Pulwama and Shopian districts will take place on 6 May.

