Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2: Prominent personalities among early voters in Karnataka

By: | Published: April 18, 2019 12:25 PM

The next polling date for the remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka is April 23.

The polling is taking place in 30,164 polling stations in the 14 constituencies which has a voter population of 2.67 crore. 

Many prominent personalities Thursday exercised their franchise in 14 of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies of Karnataka as voting got underway in the second phase of the parliamentary polls. Among those who cast their vote were former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, his son and chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, daughter-in-law and MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who is contesting from Mandya constituency, former chief minister Siddaramaiah, titular Mysuru Maharaja Yaduveer Wadiyar and his wife Trisha.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union minister for statistics and programme implementation D V Sadananda Gowda and Kannada film actors Ramesh Arvind, Upendra, Ganesh, Kichcha Sudeep, Shubha Poonja, and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy were also among the other prominent people who voted early this morning. There was a huge turnout of voters since morning, which many called unprecedented.

“I’ve never missed exercising my vote ever since I became eligible to vote, but the enthusiasm this time is unprecedented. There is a huge turnout maybe because people are scared of the scorching summer and wanted to finish their duty in the morning itself,” said actor Ramesh Arvind.

The polling is taking place in 30,164 polling stations in the 14 constituencies which has a voter population of 2.67 crore. The next polling date for the remaining 14 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka is April 23.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 2: Prominent personalities among early voters in Karnataka
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition