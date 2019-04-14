Lok Sabha Election 2019: Opposition to approach SC again over alleged EVM malfunctioning

N Chandrababu Naidu (ANI)

Opposition parties met on Sunday morning to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning and decided to approach the Supreme Court again. The parties will approach the court demanding at least 50 per cent of paper trails be verified with EVMs. Speaking after the meeting, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said as many as 21 political parties have asked for verification of VVPAT paper trails of 50 per cent of EVMs. Naidu had met Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on the issue of EVM malfunctioning on Saturday.

“EC is acting under BJP, they are not correct, they have to act impartially which they are not doing. Also, we doubt even EVMs are under manipulation & that’s why we are demanding 50% counting of VVPATs. They are not agreeing,” Naidu was quoted by ANI as saying. Seconding his view, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi also said that opposition parties will approach the top court urging it to direct the Election Commission to count a minimum of 50 per cent of the VVPAT slips with EVMs in each and every assembly.

“We do not think the EC is doing enough to address the issue of EVM malfunctioning,” Singhvi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. On Monday, the apex court asked the EC to raise random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs to five polling booths per assembly, saying that it will provide more satisfaction to not only the political parties but also the electorate.

Meanwhile, the TDP has responded to EC’s letter to it expressing displeasure over Hari P Vemuru being part of Naidu’s delegation that met the EC on Saturday. “Would like to state that instead of focusing on the issue, the Commission is trying to avoid the situation,” TDP said in it’s response. Speaking to ANI, TDP’s K Ravindra Kumar said, “ Hari Prasad Vemuru has demonstrated before EC many times that EVMs are prone to tampering. Yesterday, we made a representation before EC, subsequently, it was told that EC is not willing to discuss with him stating a criminal case against him. It’s unfortunate.”