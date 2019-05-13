Lok Sabha election 2019: No difference between Congress, BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

By: |
Lucknow | Published: May 13, 2019 8:25:25 PM

Addressing a joint rally with BSP chief Mayawati, he said there is no difference between the BJP and the Congress.

Akhilesh Yadav, sp, samajwadi party, congress, bjpAkhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the BJP came to power by spreading lies and hatred and cautioned the people against falling for its “deception” again.

Addressing a joint rally with BSP chief Mayawati, he said there is no difference between the BJP and the Congress.

He claimed the opposition alliance will give the next prime minister who will fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country.

“They came to power by spreading hatred and speaking lies. Can you tell me whether farmers’ income has doubled? Youths are roaming around without employment

“Demonetization took away the existing jobs in the country and destroyed small businesses. BJP snatched the financial assistance in education…. They are conspiring and trying to come to power with deception,” he said.

He blamed the Yogi Adityanath Government for the death of children allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply in BRD medical college in Gorakhpur in 2017.

He also raised the issue of stray cattle.

“I don’t know about Gorakhpur but Lucknow is full of thousands of stray bulls. They attacked people, injuring them and many died. Baba CM is responsible for these deaths,” Yadav said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election 2019: No difference between Congress, BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition