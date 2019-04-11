Lok Sabha election 2019: Nitin Gadkari casts vote in Nagpur

By: | Updated: April 11, 2019 12:15 PM

Appealing voters to ensure a big turnout, Gadkari expressed hope of winning the seat with an even better margin this time than in 2014.

Lok Sabha election 2019, Nitin Gadkari, Nagpur, Maharashtra, Mohan Bhagwat,  Lok Sabha elections, Praful Patel, bjpGadkari arrived at the polling booth at Town Hall in Mahal area along with his family members, including wife and two sons, around 10 am. (ANI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the BJP candidate from Maharashtra’s Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, cast his vote here on Thursday. Gadkari arrived at the polling booth at Town Hall in Mahal area along with his family members, including wife and two sons, around 10 am. After casting his vote, the minister told reporters that he was happy to see people coming out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

“India is the biggest democracy in the world. The entire world is looking at us. I am very happy that people have come out in large numbers to vote,” he said. Appealing voters to ensure a big turnout, Gadkari expressed hope of winning the seat with an even better margin this time than in 2014.

Also read: Amethi Lok Sabha election 2019: Smriti Irani performs special pooja ahead of filing nomination from Rahul Gandhi bastion

“I went to people with the development works done by the BJP-led government in these five years. People have supported me immensely. I feel that I will win with a better margin than the last election,” he said. Gadkari’s main rival in the seat is Congress’ Nana Patole, a former BJP MP. Earlier in the morning, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi were among the early ones to cast their votes in Nagpur.

Besides, NCP leader Praful Patel and his family members cast their votes in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha seat of the state. Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections began in the morning in the state’s seven seats – Nagpur, Wardha, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Yavatmal-Washim. All these seats are located in the state’s Vidarbha region.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election 2019: Nitin Gadkari casts vote in Nagpur
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition