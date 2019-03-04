Lok Sabha election 2019: New alliance taking shape in Telangana may see CPI, CPI(M) put up united front

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 4:10 PM

The CPI(M) had fought the elections then under the banner "Bahujan Left Front" with several smaller parties. Veerabhadram said the CPI has also agreed to include BLF partners in the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls due by May.

Lok Sabha election 2019, Telangana, CPI, CPI-M, bahujan left front, N Chandrababu Naidu, lok sabha polls 2019The CPI(M) had fought the elections then under the banner “Bahujan Left Front” with several smaller parties. (Representational image)

Unlike in last year’s Assembly elections in Telangana, the CPI and CPI(M) have decided to forge an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls in the state. Leaders of the two Left parties met here on Saturday and it was agreed to contest the Parliamentary elections unitedly, CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram told PTI. In the December 7, 2018 Assembly elections, CPI was part of the Congress-led alliance, “Prajakutami” (People’s Front) which also had the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) as its partners.

The CPI(M) had fought the elections then under the banner “Bahujan Left Front” with several smaller parties. Veerabhadram said the CPI has also agreed to include BLF partners in the alliance for the Lok Sabha polls due by May. Sources in the two Left parties said the CPI already had a discussion with TJS on its inclusion in the alliance. Sources claimed Jana Sena led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan or the TDP led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu are likely to join the alliance.

Also read|  Has PM Modi just ensured a BJP victory in Lok Sabha polls?

“CPI is interested to get TDP on board for the Lok Sabha elections, and not Jana Sena. CPI(M)’s view is: better to ally with Pawan Kalyan, and not TDP,” they said. CPI and CPI(M) leaders would again meet later this week to discuss issues on alliance, sources said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2018
  3. Lok Sabha election 2019: New alliance taking shape in Telangana may see CPI, CPI(M) put up united front
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition