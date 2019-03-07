Lok Sabha election 2019: TRS to play kingmaker, neither BJP nor Congress will get majority, says KT Rama Rao

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao. (File Photo/PTI)

Lok Sabha election 2019: Neither the Bharatiya Janata Party nor the Congress would be able to get majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2019, Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao has said, adding that his party will play a crucial role in the formation of next coalition government at the Centre.

Speaking on the occasion of launch of TRS campaign for the Parliament elections at Karimnagar, Rao accused the Modi government of ignoring Telangana and said the state needs more representatives in Lok Sabha for its development.

“To develop Telangana, we need more of TRS MPs in Delhi who can strongly fight for the development of the state,” Rao, son of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

He also laughed off the Congress’ assertion that the Lok Sabha polls is a contest between Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi.

“The time has come for the people to decide who they want to elect? Who would be your next leader? TRS leaders who fight for the welfare of Telangana or Congress leaders who never cared for Telangana?” Rao asked.

(With inputs from PTI)