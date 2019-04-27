Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Campaigning for fourth phase ends today, PM Modi to address rallies in UP

  1. Home
Updated:Apr 27, 2019 8:07:25 am

In the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls, a total of 71 constituencies, spread over 9 states, will go to polls on Monday.

lok sabha election 2019, lok sabha chunav, modi liveLast day of campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections will come to an end on Saturday evening. On the last day of electioneering for the fourth phase, all political parties will make final efforts to woo the voters. A total of 71 constituencies, spread over 9 states, will go to polls in the fourth phase on Monday.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Uttar Pradesh where his party is facing a stiff challenge from SP-BSP-RLD combine. His first rally will be held in Kannauj at 11 am. From here, he will go to Hardoi and Sitapur. All these three constituencies will go to polls in the fourth phase on Monday.

On Friday, PM Modi addressed a rally in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh where he said that alternative schemes will be drawn up for tribal farmers, horticulture, irrigation and fisheries. The Prime Minister said that KISAN credit cards have also been given to those engaged in animal husbandry. In Jabalpur, Modi said he believes that the poor need to be financially stable and so he converted all the post offices into banks.

08:07 (IST)27 Apr 2019
Ravi Shankar Prasad files nomination from Patna Sahib

BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday filed nomination from Patna Sahib constituency. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meera Kumar filed nomination from Sasaram. Union Ministers RK Singh and Ashwani Chaubey filed nominations from Arrah and Buxar respectively. Eight constituencies in Bihar will go to polls in the seventh phase on May 19.

08:00 (IST)27 Apr 2019
Amit Shah to address election rallies in Jharkhand, Odisha

BJP president Amit Shah will address election rallies in palamu and Jharkhand and Mayurbhanj and Jajpur in Odisha.

07:55 (IST)27 Apr 2019
Rahul Gandhi only alternative to BJP: Raj Babbar

Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar has said that party president Rahul Gandhi was the only alternative to the BJP. “Congress will return to power and Rahul Gandhi is the only alternative to the BJP in the country,” Babbar, who is also president of Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit, said.

07:53 (IST)27 Apr 2019
Fourth phase: BJP to defend 45 seats, mostly in Hindi heartland

A total of 71 seats spread across nine states, mostly in the Hindi heartland, will be up for grabs in the fourth phase on April 29. Of the 71 seats, the ruling BJP will defend 45 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 45 of these 71 seats -- all the13 in Rajasthan, 12 of 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five of six in Madhya Pradesh, three of five in Bihar, all three in Jharkhand, eight of 17 in Maharashtra and one of eight in West Bengal. In Maharashtra, all the remaining nine were won by Shiv Sena and in Bihar, the remaining two seats were bagged by BJP's ally Lok Janshakti Party. Of these 71 seats, the Congress had bagged only two - one in Madhya Pradesh and one in West Bengal.

07:47 (IST)27 Apr 2019
BJP to get mandate bigger than in 2014: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the BJP will get a bigger mandate than in 2014 and the "New India" is a positive India which does not accept the "negativism of Rahul, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and TDP". In a blog post, "Has the Congress Thrown its Hands up?", Jaitley said that in most of the states where elections are to be held in the coming rounds, it is a direct contest between the Congress and BJP and the opposition party "is in no position to effectively take on the regional parties or the BJP".

07:45 (IST)27 Apr 2019
Rajasthan: 13 seats to go to polls in fourth phase

Campaigning for April 29 Lok Sabha polls in 13 out of 25 constituencies in Rajasthan ends today. These 13 seats will go to polls on Monday. The 13 seats are Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran. A total of 172 candidates are in the fray in these seats. The remaining 12 constituencies - Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhuju, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur -- will go to polls on May 6.

07:40 (IST)27 Apr 2019
Abour fourth phase of Lok Sabha election

Polling will take place across 71 constituencies on Monday which will cover -- 17 are in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh, six in Odisha, five in Bihar and three in Jharkhand.

07:36 (IST)27 Apr 2019
PM Modi to address rallies in Uttar Pradesh

PM Narendra Modi will make final push to woo the voters in Uttar Pradesh where his BJP is facing a tough challenge from the SP-BSP-RLD comboine. Though the Congress is in the field, it has minimal presence on the dynamics. As per the schedule, Modi will address the first rally at 11 am in Kannauj where Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is in the fray. Modi will also address rallies in Hardoi and Sitapur.

07:32 (IST)27 Apr 2019
Campaigning ends for fourth phase

The high-voltage campaign for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections will come to an end at 6 pm on Saturday. In the fourth phase, a total of 71 parliamentary constituencies will go to polls. These seats are spread across nine different states.

Campaigning for fourth phase to end today.Polling in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections will cover 71 constituencies -- -- 17 in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh, six in Odisha, five in Bihar and three in Jharkhand. The remaining fifth, sixth and seventh phase will take place on may 6, May 12 and May 19, respectively. Results will be declared on May 23. So far, the Election Commission of India has conducted peaceful polling across 303 constituencies in three different phases. While the main contest is between the BJP and Congress at national level, several regional players hold the key to the formation of the next government. Several opinion polls have predicted an edge for the BJP-led NDA under Narendra Modi's leadership who is seeking second term in the office. In 2014, the BJP had gained majority on its own, winning 282.
