Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Campaigning for fourth phase ends today, PM Modi to address rallies in UP

Campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections will come to an end on Saturday evening. On the last day of electioneering for the fourth phase, all political parties will make final efforts to woo the voters. A total of 71 constituencies, spread over 9 states, will go to polls in the fourth phase on Monday. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Uttar Pradesh where his party is facing a stiff challenge from SP-BSP-RLD combine. His first rally will be held in Kannauj at 11 am. From here, he will go to Hardoi and Sitapur. All these three constituencies will go to polls in the fourth phase on Monday. On Friday, PM Modi addressed a rally in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh where he said that alternative schemes will be drawn up for tribal farmers, horticulture, irrigation and fisheries. The Prime Minister said that KISAN credit cards have also been given to those engaged in animal husbandry. In Jabalpur, Modi said he believes that the poor need to be financially stable and so he converted all the post offices into banks.