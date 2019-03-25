Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: I made it possible, says Nitin Gadkari on Priyanka Gandhi’s Ganga yatra

Nitin Gadkari to file nomination today from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat

Election 2019, Phase 1 election 2019 constituency: Today is the last day for filing nomination for the first phase of Lok Sabha election will be held on April 11 across 91 constituencies spread across 20 seats. Several top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders will file their nominations today.

Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari held a mega roadshow in Nagpur ahead of filing his papers. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched BJP’s campaign by address a rally in Saharanpur. Also, BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in Agra where he said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader who can ensure the security of the nation. This was his first rally since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule that will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold second round of meeting in Delhi with top party leaders to take a call with regard to forge an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress’ Delhi unit has been opposing the move claiming party workers will be disappointed.

“There is a meeting scheduled on Monday. Let’s see what happens,” Congress’ Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit said.

A television report said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Ayodhya and neighbouring areas for three days from March 27.