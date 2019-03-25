Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: I made it possible, says Nitin Gadkari on Priyanka Gandhi’s Ganga yatra

Election 2019, Phase 1 election 2019 constituency: Today is the last day for filing nomination for the first phase of Lok Sabha election will be held on April 11 across 91 constituencies spread across 20 seats. Several top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders will file their nominations today.
Union minister and former BJP president Nitin Gadkari held a mega roadshow in Nagpur ahead of filing his papers. He was accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched BJP’s campaign by address a rally in Saharanpur. Also, BJP president Amit Shah addressed a rally in Agra where he said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the only leader who can ensure the security of the nation. This was his first rally since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule that will be held in seven phases between April 11 and May 19.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold second round of meeting in Delhi with top party leaders to take a call with regard to forge an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal. The Congress’ Delhi unit has been opposing the move claiming party workers will be disappointed.
“There is a meeting scheduled on Monday. Let’s see what happens,” Congress’ Delhi unit chief Sheila Dikshit said.
A television report said that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Ayodhya and neighbouring areas for three days from March 27.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has filed his nomination for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, where polls will be held on April 11. Gadkari said that he win with a bigger margin this time. he had defeated Congress' Vilas Muttemwar by a margin of 2.84 lakh votes.
Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and other leaders of the unit Monday discussed the possibility of an alliance with the AAP. The opinion on the issue remained divided and everyone in the meeting was unanimous that Rahul should take a final call on it in the larger interest of the party, said a participant of the meeting.
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh said that Narendra Modi should be given another term in office. "We all are BJP workers and we want the BJP to emerge victorious. We want that once again Modi ji should become the PM. It is important for the country," he told reportrs in Aligarh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Mathura Hema Malini offer prayers at Banke Bihari temple, ahead of her filing nomination.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's Ganga yatra in Uttar Pradesh. "If I had not made Allahabad-Varanasi waterway, how could she (Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra) have travelled? She also drank Ganga water, could she have done the same under the UPA govenment? By March 2020, river Ganga will be 100% per cent clean," he said.
The BJP has named party's state unit vice president Rikman G Momin as its candidate for Tura parliamentary constituency. On Saturday, the party had announced three-time MLA Sanbor Shullai as its nominee from Shillong Lok Sabha seat.
The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision makin body in Congress, meeting is currently underway in Delhi. The meeting is presided over by Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The CWC is expected to review the preparations for the Lok Sabha and also its manifesto.
The BJP has given ticket to Kharbela Swain from Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat. Swain joined the BJP earlier today in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at state party headquarters in Bhubaneswar. The party has given ticket to Prakash Mishra from Cuttack seat.
Firebrand BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has explained why he had kept away from joining the 'Chowkidar' movement initiated by the Prime Minister on Twitter. He said, "I cannot be a chowkidar (watchman) because I am Brahmin. Brahmins cannot be chowkidars. It's a fact. I will give orders that the chowkidars have to execute."
Nitin Gadkari holds a mega roadshow in Nagpur ahead of filing nomination. Gadkari is seeking re-election from Nagpur seat. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also present with Gadkari. The Congress has fielded Nana Patole against Gadkari.
An emergency meeting of Congress party is underway at Rahul Gandhi's residence. The leaders of Delhi unit of Congress party including its chief Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken are present there. Rahul will seek opinion of top leaders before taking a final call on joining the ranks with the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi.
Former BJP MP and founder of political party Utkal Bharat, Kharbela Swain joins BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at state party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.
AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi said that he will give a chowkidar (watchman) cap and a whistle to Narendra Modi. "I have seen on Twitter 'Chowkidar Narendra Modi'. He should also mention 'Chowkidar' in his Aadhaar card and passport. We want a Prime Minister not a Chaiwala, Pakodewala... If Modi is interested, he should come to me, I will offer him a Chowkidar's cap and a whistle."
Karnataka CM and JD) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that a few people in Congress tried to create speed breakers for his party candidates. "I won't let JDS workers do the same. Country is important for me. No matter how much they back stab my candidates, JDS workers and I won't do the same," he said. The Congress and JD(S) are contesting election together in Karnataka.
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari will file namination from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat today. Gadkari had won from here in 2014. Nagpur will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.
Actor-turned-politician and MNM chief Kamal Haasan has announced that he will not cotest th upcoming Lok Sabha polls. On Sunday, he released his party's manifesto which promises 50 lakh jobs and 100% profit for farmers.
Congress Working Committee, the highest decisionmaking body in Congress party, will meet in Delhi today. The committee is likely to review the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, a television report said that Congress general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi, will campaign in Ayodhya and neighbouring area for three days from March 27. She will also travel to Saharanpur and Amethi where she will address rallies and hold roadshows.