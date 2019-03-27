Lok Sabha Election 2019: Mamata Banerjee releases Trinamool Congress manifesto, promises revival of Planning Commission

By: | Updated: March 27, 2019 6:47 PM

West Bengal is scheduled to vote in five phases.

mamata banerjee, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

With just few days left for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released party’s manifesto in Kolkata. In its manifesto the party has promised probe in demonetisation and also the revival of Planning Commission if the opposition alliance forms the government after the Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee, while releasing the party’s manifesto, also promised to increase 100 days’ work scheme to 200 days and that wages would be doubled. “We would conduct a probe into the decision of demonetisation and bring back the Planning Commission. The NITI Aayog is of no use,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

While announcing her party’s manifesto, the West Bengal CM took exception over appointment of former BSF director general K K Sharma as special police observer for the state and Jharkhand during upcoming parliamentary elections.

“How can a retired police officer look after the deployment of serving police personnel? During his tenure as the DG, he has attended an RSS program and that too in uniform,” she said.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: Urmila Matondkar joins Congress, says her family followed Nehru, Patel

Slamming PM Modi for personally announcing success of Mission Shakti while Model Code of Conduct is in affect ahead of polls, she said, “What was the need for Modi at the time of election to violate the model code of conduct to take the credit? Does he work there? Is he going to space?”

“It’s a political announcement, scientists should have announced it, it’s their credit. Only one satellite was destroyed, that wasn’t necessary, it was lying there since long, it’s the prerogative of scientists, when to do it. We will complain to the EC”, she was quoted as saying by ANI.

West Bengal is scheduled to vote in five phases on April 17, 24, 30 and May 7,12 Results of Lok Sabha polls will be out on May 23.

