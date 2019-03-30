Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi in Arunachal, Assam; Amit Shah to file nomination from Gandhinagar

Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: As campaigning for the first phase of upcoming Lok Sabha elections picks pace, parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be Arunachal Pradesh and Assam today where he will be addressing three rallies. PM Modi is scheduled to speak in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh; Moran and Gohpur in Assam. On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah will be filing his nomination from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Shah will be holding a mega roadshow ahead of his nomination.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi will also be seen in action today. Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress will scrap NITI Ayog if voted to power. Accusing NITI Aayog of fudging data, Rahul said the organisation has served no purpose other than preparing marketing presentations for PM.
“If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM & fudging data. We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists & experts with less than 100 staff,” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet.
Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.
BJP president Amit Shah has arrived in Gandhinagar from where he will file his nomination for Lok Sabha election 2019. Amit Shah garlanded a statue of Sardar Patel in Ahmedabad before starting his roadshow. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also accompanying the BJP chief.
Rift in Bengal BJP over newcomers getting poll ticket, Dilip Ghosh downplays issue | Read more here
BJP president Amit Shah will be filing his nomination from Gandhinagar, Gujarat today . Shah is also scheduled to hold a roadshow in the city. Gandhinagar was represented by BJP stalwart LK Advani in the outgoing Lok Sabha.
On the third day of his campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha election to be held on April 11, PM Narendra Modi will be addressing three rallies in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. PM Modi will be speaking in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh; Moran and Gohpur in Assam.