Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: PM Modi in Arunachal, Assam; Amit Shah to file nomination from Gandhinagar

Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: As campaigning for the first phase of upcoming Lok Sabha elections picks pace, parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be Arunachal Pradesh and Assam today where he will be addressing three rallies. PM Modi is scheduled to speak in Aalo, Arunachal Pradesh; Moran and Gohpur in Assam. On the other hand, BJP president Amit Shah will be filing his nomination from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Shah will be holding a mega roadshow ahead of his nomination.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi will also be seen in action today. Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress will scrap NITI Ayog if voted to power. Accusing NITI Aayog of fudging data, Rahul said the organisation has served no purpose other than preparing marketing presentations for PM.

“If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM & fudging data. We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists & experts with less than 100 staff,” Rahul Gandhi said in his tweet.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will be done on May 23.