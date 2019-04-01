Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Telangana today

Modi rally in Hyderabd LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha elections are only a few days away from now and the campaigning is in full swing with both the national political parties fielding their top leaders to seek public support. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana where they will address multiple election rallies.
As per the schedule, PM Modi will address a rally at the LB Stadium in the evening. This would be his second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the BJP’s election in this southern state on March 29 when he had addressed a rally in Mahabubnagar.
Rahul will launch the Congress’ campaign by addressing the first rally in Zaheerabad.
Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats. The state will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.
On Sunday, Congress party announced that its president Rahul Gandhi would contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh which he has been representing in the Lok Sabha since 2004. While the Congress has argued that decision reflects souther states are deeply valued, political analysts believe that the Congress president needed to contest from a safe seat since the victory margin in Amethi had come down sharply in 2014. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Former Congress general secretary and Telangana leader P Sudhakar Reddy has joined the BJP. He joined the BJP in presence of Amit Shah. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
On Sunday, Hema Malini was seen carrying bundles of freshly harvested crop to lend a hand to women working in a wheat field in Govardhan area. SHe is seeking re-election from Mathura Lok Sabha on BJP ticket.
The BJP is making elaborate arrangements for the meeting in Hyderabad as it will supplement the party's campaign for four Lok Sabha constituencies. It will be mobilising crowd from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies.
PM Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Hyderabad today evening. The rally will be organised at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.