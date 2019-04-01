Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Telangana today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies in Telangana

Modi rally in Hyderabd LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha elections are only a few days away from now and the campaigning is in full swing with both the national political parties fielding their top leaders to seek public support. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana where they will address multiple election rallies.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will address a rally at the LB Stadium in the evening. This would be his second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the BJP’s election in this southern state on March 29 when he had addressed a rally in Mahabubnagar.

Rahul will launch the Congress’ campaign by addressing the first rally in Zaheerabad.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats. The state will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.