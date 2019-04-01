Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Telangana today

  1. Home
By: | Updated:Apr 01, 2019 8:38 am

Modi speech live: PM Narendra Modi will visit Telangana where he will address an election rally. The rally will be held at Hyderabad's LB Stadium.

Modi rally in Hyderabd LIVE Updates: The Lok Sabha elections are only a few days away from now and the campaigning is in full swing with both the national political parties fielding their top leaders to seek public support. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Telangana where they will address multiple election rallies.

As per the schedule, PM Modi will address a rally at the LB Stadium in the evening. This would be his second visit to Telangana in four days. He launched the BJP’s election in this southern state on March 29 when he had addressed a rally in Mahabubnagar.

Rahul will launch the Congress’ campaign by addressing the first rally in Zaheerabad.

Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats. The state will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Live Blog

08:38 (IST)01 Apr 2019
Why Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Wayanad?

On Sunday, Congress party announced that its president Rahul Gandhi would contest from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh which he has been representing in the Lok Sabha since 2004. While the Congress has argued that decision reflects souther states are deeply valued, political analysts believe that the Congress president needed to contest from a safe seat since the victory margin in Amethi had come down sharply in 2014. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

08:15 (IST)01 Apr 2019
Telangana Congress leader P Sudhakar Reddy joins BJP

Former Congress general secretary and Telangana leader P Sudhakar Reddy has joined the BJP. He joined the BJP in presence of Amit Shah. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

08:09 (IST)01 Apr 2019
Hema Malini campaigns in Mathura

On Sunday, Hema Malini was seen carrying bundles of freshly harvested crop to lend a hand to women working in a wheat field in Govardhan area. SHe is seeking re-election from Mathura Lok Sabha on BJP ticket.

08:08 (IST)01 Apr 2019
BJP rally in Hyderabad today

The BJP is making elaborate arrangements for the meeting in Hyderabad as it will supplement the party's campaign for four Lok Sabha constituencies. It will be mobilising crowd from Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Chevella Lok Sabha constituencies.

08:00 (IST)01 Apr 2019
PM Modi's second visit to Telangana in 4 days

This would be PM Modi's second visit to Telangana in last fourt days. On March 29, Modi had visited Mahabubnagar where he had addressed a mega BJP rally to launch the party's campaign.

07:55 (IST)01 Apr 2019
PM Modi to address rally at Hyderabad's LB Stadium

PM Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Hyderabad today evening. The rally will be organised at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Supporters of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats. As per the schedule, the state will go to polls in a single phase in the first phase on April 11. This would be the first parliamentary election in the state after its formation on June 2, 2014. The state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad continues serve as the joint capital of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the Assembly polls held in December last year, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of K Chandrashekar Rao retained the power in the state. Although the TRS is a prominent political force in the state, the Congress and BJP are flexing their muscles to give a tough fight to KCR.
