Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Bihar today

Updated:Apr 20, 2019 8:51 am

Political campaigning is at its peak with 357 constituencies are yet to vote. In the first two phases, 186 constituencies went to polls. The third phase of polling will take place on April 23.

lok sabha elections, elections 2019, lok sabha polls live, pm modi, congress, rahul gandhi, chunaav 2019, lok sabha chunaavPM Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold poll rallies in Bihar on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi will hold poll rallies in Bihar on Saturday. The Prime Minister will address four rallies — two in UP, one in West Bengal and one in Bihar. He will first visit the West Bengal, then Bihar and then UP where he will address people at Etah and Bareilly.

Political campaigning is at its peak with 357 constituencies are yet to vote. In the first two phases, 186 constituencies went to polls. The third phase of polling will take place on April 23. The states that will vote in the third phase Assam (4 seats), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Goa (2), Gujarat (26), Karnataka (14), Kerala (20), Maharashtra (14), Odisha (6), UP (8) and West Bengal (3).

