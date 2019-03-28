Lok Sabha election LIVE: Rahul will become Prime Minister if Congress wins, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that she would contest the Lok Sabha election if her party decides to field her. Speaking to reporters in Amethi, a seat represented by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, she said that no decision has been taken yet in this regard. Priyanka also added that Rahul will be the Prime Minister if Congress comes to power.
“I have not decided yet. If my party asks me to contest, I will definitely contest. My wish is to work for the party,” she told reporters.
Meanwhile, the campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha election is gaining momentum with all the parties fielding their heavyweights. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the campaign by addressing a mega rally in Meerut on Western Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 91 parliamentary seats spread across 20 states will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.
BJP leader Giriraj Singh has agreed to contest from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, he thanked party chief Amit Shah for listening to him patiently. "I am not upset but I am hurt. I met Amit Shah today and spoke at length with him. I would like to thank Amit Shah for listening to me patiently," Singh said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has announced that her brother Rahul Gandhi would become the Prime Minister of India if the grand old party wins election. The remark by Priyanka comes amid varying voices by the opposition leaders over Rahul as the PM face.
Mamata Banerjee has dismissed Rahul Gandhi's allegations against her government and called him a kid. Specking to reporters last evening in Kolkata, she said: "He (Gandhi) has said whatever he felt like. I won't like to make any comment on it. He is just a kid. What will I say about it?"
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has claimed thet the SP-BSP alliance will win 70 seats. "All I am bothered with is the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD gathbandhan (alliance). And this alliance will win at least 70 seats," he said.
