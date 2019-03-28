Lok Sabha election LIVE: Rahul will become Prime Minister if Congress wins, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she will contest the Lok Sabha election only if her party decides to field her

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that she would contest the Lok Sabha election if her party decides to field her. Speaking to reporters in Amethi, a seat represented by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, she said that no decision has been taken yet in this regard. Priyanka also added that Rahul will be the Prime Minister if Congress comes to power.

“I have not decided yet. If my party asks me to contest, I will definitely contest. My wish is to work for the party,” she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the campaigning for the first phase of Lok Sabha election is gaining momentum with all the parties fielding their heavyweights. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the campaign by addressing a mega rally in Meerut on Western Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 91 parliamentary seats spread across 20 states will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.