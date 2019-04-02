Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: PM Modi to address two rallies in Bihar, to share stage with CM Nitish Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Tuesday to kick off NDA’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He will address two election rallies in Jamui and Gaya where polling will be held in the first phase on April 11.
As per the schedule, the first rally will be held at Jamui where he will be joined by the party’s national general secretary in-charge for the state Bhupendra Yadav and state president Nityanand Rai. Under the NDA seat-sharing agreement, LJP of Ram Vilas Paswan is contesting from here. The party has re-nominated Chirag Paswan from Jamui parliamentary seat.
The second rally will be held at Gaya where Modi will be joined by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and LJP president and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan will also share the stage. The Gaya parliamentary seat has gone to the JD(U). The party has fielded stone-cutter-turned former MP Bhagwati Devis son Vijay Kumar Manjhi.
Meanwhile, the Congress party will release it manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. Party president Rahul Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and top party leaders will release the election document.
Lalu's son Tej Pratap Yadav has floated a new outfit 'Lalu Rabri Morcha' and urged his mother Rabri Devi to contest from Saran Lok Sabha seat. The RJD has already given ticket to Chandrika Rai, father of his Tej Pratap's estranged wife. He even threatened to contest as an Independent if his request was not heeded.
Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary is likely to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Sapna will campaign even though she might not join the saffron party. On Sunday, she had met Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari to discuss about the constituencies where she would campaign. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of Lalu Prasad Yadav has backed the minimum income scheme announced by Congress president Rahul Gandi. RJD leader and Lalu's son Tejashwi said that the NYAY scheme would help in eradicating poverty.
