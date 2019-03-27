Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: India achieves big leap in space technology with Mission Shakti, announces PM Modi

India on Wednesday achieved a big milestone as it shot down low orbit satellite demonstrating its anti-satellite missile capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address to the nation. Underlining that India’s ‘Mission Shakti’ was not directed against any country, PM Modi said that the country is only the fourth in the world to achieve feat after US, Russia and China.
Meanwhile, campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha election has picked up pace. Both the national parties — BJP and Congress have fielded their star campaigners to garner public support. On Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah asked the opposition to tell the people their prime ministerial candidate. “We have Modi. Who do you have as your PM candidate,” he said while addressing a rally.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi during a rally in Rajasthan. He said that Modi is indeed a chowkidar (watchman) but of industrialist Anil Ambani.
The ruling BJP on Tuesday released list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls which includes the names of 29 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 10 for West Bengal. The party has denied ticket to Murli Manohar Joshi and fielded Satyadev Pachuri from Kanpur parliamentary seat. In 2014, Joshi had vacated Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for PM Narendra Modi and contested from Kanpur.
The saffron party has given ticket actor Jaya Prada, who joined BJP on Tuesday. She will take on Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan from Rampur seat in western Uttar Pradesh. Jaya Prada represented the Rampur seat in Lok Sabha for 10 years between 2004 and 2014. Interestingly, the party has also fielded its Uttar Pradesh minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Allahabad. Union minister Maneka Gandhi will contest from from Sultanpur while her son Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit.
Bhohpuri actor and BJP leader Ravi Kisan said that he will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election. "I will contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections but the party will decide from where," he said. The BJP is likely to give him ticket from Jaunpur.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives in Lucknow. She will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli today and tomorrow and Ayodhya on March 29.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has said his party would contest only the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra and no other seat. “AIMIM has decided that it will be only contesting ONLY the Aurangabad parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra & will not be contesting Mumbai or any other seat,” he tweeted.
Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar will join the Congress party today in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. She has reached Delhi.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will launch her three-day campaign in Uttar Pradesh from today. She will first visit Amethi, the seat held by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and then go to Raebareli, seat held by her mother Sonia Gandhi. She will also visit Ayodhya.
The Election Commission has sought comments from the makers of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Opposition's demand to postpone its release till the Lok Sabha elections get over. The film is slated for release on April 5. The poll-body would seek their comments on delaying the release, a PTI report said.
The BJP has given ticket actor Jaya Prada from Rampur seat, who joined the party on Tuesday. She will take on Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan from Rampur seat. Jaya Prada represented the Rampur seat in Lok Sabha for 10 years between 2004 and 2014.
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said that the party has asked Election Commission to gold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir early. "We have asked Election Commission to hold Assembly Elections in the state as early as possible," he said.
The Election Commission has written to Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why have the pictures of PM Narendra Modi not been removed from rail tickets and Air India boarding passes even after Model Code of Conduct has come into effect. They have been asked to submit a reply within three days.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the decision to release "PM Narendra Modi" biopic just ahead of the general elections in the country has a clear political motive. "It is better if I do not say anything... If somebody wants to do a picture in his own favour, let him do it. But before election if anything is done, then the motive is very clear," she said. The film features Vivek Oberoi as Modi. It will be released across the country in first week of April.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said the decision of the Election Commission to transfer three IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh is "the culmination of a well-hatched conspiracy" by YSR Congress Party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti and Bharatiya Janata Party.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Ahmedabad said that 24 crore devotees had come to Kumbh Mela. When Congress got to know that there was such large turnout, their new generation dropped in too. They used to say Ganga is not clean, but when they saw people consuming its water, they did the same. "But it's the people of Gujarat who exposed Rahul Gandhi. He went to Somnath temple and sat there as if offering namaz. Temple priest had to scold him that this is a temple, sit cross-legged. This is why I say nakal ke liye bhi akal chahiye."
The Election Commission has asked NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar to explain his remark made against Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s announcement on minimum basic income guarantee. Kumar had dismissed Rahul's promise of a minimum income of Rs 6,000 to the poorest 20% households saying the Congress can say and do anything to win elections. He even said that the proposed Nyunatam Aay Yojana (NYAY) scheme would increase fiscal deficit.
Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha is all set to join the Congress. Sinha is an outgoing BJP MP from Patna Sahib seat. Sinha has been associated with BJP for about three decades. He has represented Patna Sahib twice in the Lok Sabha.
The BJP on Tuesday released its list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The party has denied ticket to 85-year-old Murli Manohar Joshi. In 2014, Joshi had vacated the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat to allow PM Narendra Modi contest from here. Joshi was then given ticket to contest from Kanpur Lok Sabha seat. Joshi had served as the president of BJP between 1991 and 1993. He also served in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Joshi was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, in 2017.
The Election Commission has seized unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, drugs, gold and freebies worth around 540 crore rupees since the model code of conduct came into effect on March 10. Tamil Nadu is on top of the list with seizure of Rs 107 crore. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with over Rs 104 crore and Andhra Pradesh where it has seized over Rs 103 crore.
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reacted to the BJP's decision not to give ticket to LK Advani. She said: "Lal Krishna Advani was the actual mentor of BJP. They have forgotten old days because of the new crop of leaders. But old is gold. It's an insult to him. But this is my opinion, they may not agree with it."