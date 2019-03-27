Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: India achieves big leap in space technology with Mission Shakti, announces PM Modi



Shooting down low orbit satellite is rare achievement for country, PM

Modi said in address to nation. (Photo/ANI)

India on Wednesday achieved a big milestone as it shot down low orbit satellite demonstrating its anti-satellite missile capability, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address to the nation. Underlining that India’s ‘Mission Shakti’ was not directed against any country, PM Modi said that the country is only the fourth in the world to achieve feat after US, Russia and China.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha election has picked up pace. Both the national parties — BJP and Congress have fielded their star campaigners to garner public support. On Tuesday, BJP president Amit Shah asked the opposition to tell the people their prime ministerial candidate. “We have Modi. Who do you have as your PM candidate,” he said while addressing a rally.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also lashed out at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi during a rally in Rajasthan. He said that Modi is indeed a chowkidar (watchman) but of industrialist Anil Ambani.

The ruling BJP on Tuesday released list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls which includes the names of 29 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 10 for West Bengal. The party has denied ticket to Murli Manohar Joshi and fielded Satyadev Pachuri from Kanpur parliamentary seat. In 2014, Joshi had vacated Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for PM Narendra Modi and contested from Kanpur.

The saffron party has given ticket actor Jaya Prada, who joined BJP on Tuesday. She will take on Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan from Rampur seat in western Uttar Pradesh. Jaya Prada represented the Rampur seat in Lok Sabha for 10 years between 2004 and 2014. Interestingly, the party has also fielded its Uttar Pradesh minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Allahabad. Union minister Maneka Gandhi will contest from from Sultanpur while her son Varun Gandhi from Pilibhit.