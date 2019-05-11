Lok Sabha Election 2019: In video message, Shashi Tharoor appeals Malayali voters in Bhopal to vote for Congress

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: May 11, 2019 3:39:42 PM

Boosting Digvijaya's campaign, Namdev Tyagi allias Computer Baba recently lent his support for the former CM.

Shashi Tharoor, lok sabha elections,lok sabha elections 2019 Shashi Tharoor

With Bhopal all set to vote on May 12 during sixth phase, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter urging Malayali voters to vote for his party colleague Digvijaya Singh. The veteran leader is up against BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur. “An appeal to Malayali voters in Bhopal, of whom there are quite a few, to vote for Digvijaya Singh,” Tharoor tweeted along with his video message.

The battle for Bhopal is being keenly watched as both the BJP and Congress have left no stones unturned to win the constituency. Bhopal is considered to be a stronghold of the BJP as the party has never lost a Lok Sabha election from here since 1989. However, with Congress asking two-time CM Digivijaya to take on Sadhvi Pragya, the contest has become interesting.

Boosting Digvijaya’s campaign, Namdev Tyagi allias Computer Baba recently lent his support for the former CM saying, “BJP sarkaar 5 saal mein Ram Mandir bhi nahi bana paayi. Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi.” (The BJP-led government was in power for five years but it failed to construct Ram Temple, so as there is no Ram Mandir then Narendra Modi should not be in power too.),” he was qyoted as saying by PTI.

The Congress leader recently held a big roadshow along with thousands of sadhus, who have put their wight behind him in this election. Digvijaya’s BJP rival Pragya Singh Thakur, recently stirred a controvesy claiming that it was because of her curse that Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed during 26/11 terror attack. However, amid much criticism she retracted her statement. Days later, Sadhvi Pragya’s statement on demolition of Babri Masjid again landed her in trouble with Election Commission imposing a ban on her for 72 hours.

As per 2018 data, Bhopal had 20,53,159 electorates. It has eight Assembly segments which are Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore. During 2014 general elections, BJP’s Alok Sanjar defeated his nearest rival PC Sharma by 3,70,696 votes.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2019: In video message, Shashi Tharoor appeals Malayali voters in Bhopal to vote for Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition