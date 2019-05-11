Lok Sabha Election 2019: In video message, Shashi Tharoor appeals Malayali voters in Bhopal to vote for Congress

With Bhopal all set to vote on May 12 during sixth phase, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter urging Malayali voters to vote for his party colleague Digvijaya Singh. The veteran leader is up against BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur. "An appeal to Malayali voters in Bhopal, of whom there are quite a few, to vote for Digvijaya Singh," Tharoor tweeted along with his video message. The battle for Bhopal is being keenly watched as both the BJP and Congress have left no stones unturned to win the constituency. Bhopal is considered to be a stronghold of the BJP as the party has never lost a Lok Sabha election from here since 1989. However, with Congress asking two-time CM Digivijaya to take on Sadhvi Pragya, the contest has become interesting. Boosting Digvijaya's campaign, Namdev Tyagi allias Computer Baba recently lent his support for the former CM saying, \u201cBJP sarkaar 5 saal mein Ram Mandir bhi nahi bana paayi. Ab Ram Mandir nahi toh Modi nahi.\u201d (The BJP-led government was in power for five years but it failed to construct Ram Temple, so as there is no Ram Mandir then Narendra Modi should not be in power too.),\u201d he was qyoted as saying by PTI. The Congress leader recently held a big roadshow along with thousands of sadhus, who have put their wight behind him in this election. Digvijaya's BJP rival Pragya Singh Thakur, recently stirred a controvesy claiming that it was because of her curse that Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed during 26\/11 terror attack. However, amid much criticism she retracted her statement. Days later, Sadhvi Pragya's statement on demolition of Babri Masjid again landed her in trouble with Election Commission imposing a ban on her for 72 hours. An appeal to Malayali voters in Bhopal, of whom there are quite a few, to vote for @digvijaya_28 pic.twitter.com\/hDFyZzyPCt \u2014 Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 11, 2019 As per 2018 data, Bhopal had 20,53,159 electorates. It has eight Assembly segments which are Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur and Sehore. During 2014 general elections, BJP's Alok Sanjar defeated his nearest rival PC Sharma by 3,70,696 votes.