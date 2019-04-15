Lok Sabha election 2019: Ex-Mizoram governor fans controversy, says Modi staged Pulwama attack for votes

By: | Updated: April 15, 2019 2:18 PM

He claimed that Congress will get at least 20 out of 27 Lok Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh.

Aziz Qureshi , MIZORAMAziz Qureshi (ANI)

Former Mizoram Governor Aziz Qureshi stirred a controversy after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of planning the Pulwama terror attack to win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The attack on February 14 had resulted in the killing of over 40 CRPF jawans.

“Plan karke aapne ye karwaya taki apko mauka mile, lekin janta samajhti hai. Agar Modi ji chahein ki 42 jawanon ki hatya karke, unki chitaon ki raakh se apna rajtilak kar lein, janta nahi karne degi.(You got it done in a planned manner so that you get an opportunity, but public understands. If Modi believes he can get back to power after killing 42 jawans, people will never let it happen)”, he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Taking a dig at the BJP for not yet naming a candidate against Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal, Qureshi said that the party was scared of losing from the constituency. It is for this reason that the BJP is finding it tough name its candidate from Bhopal, he said.

He also claimed that Congress will get at least 20 out of 27 Lok Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh. The former governor, while accusing BJP of shutting down factories in the state, further pointed out that the saffron party did not have any right to seek vote from the people of the state.

Recently, Congress leader BK Hariprasad made a similar comment where he alleged that the Pulwama terror attack was a fallout of the ‘match-fixing’ between PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan.

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav had previously claimed that Pulwama terror attack was a ‘conspiracy’ and that 40 CRPF jawans were martyred for votes. He also said that jawans were made to travel in ordinary vehicles despite demands for an aircraft in order to travel from Jammu to Kashmir.

On February 14, at least 40 CRPF personnel were martyred after a suicide attacker of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama. The incident led to massive outrage across the country and India responded by conducting air strikes at JeM camps at Balakot, deep inside Pakistani territory.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha election 2019: Ex-Mizoram governor fans controversy, says Modi staged Pulwama attack for votes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition