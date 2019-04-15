Lok Sabha election 2019: Ex-Mizoram governor fans controversy, says Modi staged Pulwama attack for votes

Aziz Qureshi (ANI)

Former Mizoram Governor Aziz Qureshi stirred a controversy after he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of planning the Pulwama terror attack to win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The attack on February 14 had resulted in the killing of over 40 CRPF jawans.

“Plan karke aapne ye karwaya taki apko mauka mile, lekin janta samajhti hai. Agar Modi ji chahein ki 42 jawanon ki hatya karke, unki chitaon ki raakh se apna rajtilak kar lein, janta nahi karne degi.(You got it done in a planned manner so that you get an opportunity, but public understands. If Modi believes he can get back to power after killing 42 jawans, people will never let it happen)”, he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Taking a dig at the BJP for not yet naming a candidate against Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal, Qureshi said that the party was scared of losing from the constituency. It is for this reason that the BJP is finding it tough name its candidate from Bhopal, he said.

He also claimed that Congress will get at least 20 out of 27 Lok Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh. The former governor, while accusing BJP of shutting down factories in the state, further pointed out that the saffron party did not have any right to seek vote from the people of the state.

Recently, Congress leader BK Hariprasad made a similar comment where he alleged that the Pulwama terror attack was a fallout of the ‘match-fixing’ between PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan.

#WATCH MP: Ex-Mizoram Guv Aziz Qureshi speaks on Pulwama attack&PM, says “Plan karke aapne ye karwaya taki apko mauka mile, lekin janta samajhti hai. Agar Modi ji chahein ki 42 jawanon ki hatya karke, unki chitaon ki raakh se apna rajtilak kar lein, janta nahi karne degi.”(14.04) pic.twitter.com/WvQfFpKF8L — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav had previously claimed that Pulwama terror attack was a ‘conspiracy’ and that 40 CRPF jawans were martyred for votes. He also said that jawans were made to travel in ordinary vehicles despite demands for an aircraft in order to travel from Jammu to Kashmir.

On February 14, at least 40 CRPF personnel were martyred after a suicide attacker of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF bus in Pulwama. The incident led to massive outrage across the country and India responded by conducting air strikes at JeM camps at Balakot, deep inside Pakistani territory.