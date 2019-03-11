Lok Sabha election 2019: Asaduddin Owaisi slams clerics questioning polls coinciding with Ramzan

By: | Updated: March 11, 2019 5:29 PM

Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, questioned whether clerics are even aware about the electoral process.

Asaduddin Owaisi lok sabha election dates ramzanAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ( Express Photo/Ravi Kanojia)

Lok Sabha election 2019: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Muslim clerics for criticising the Election Commission for announcing Lok Sabha poll dates coinciding with the month Ramzan.

“This whole controversy is totally uncalled for and unnecessary. I would earnestly request those political parties that please don’t use the Muslim community and Ramzan for whatever reasons you have,” Owaisi said.

“Muslims will definitely fast in Ramzan, they go out and lead a normal life, they go to office, even the poorest of the poor also fast. My analysis is that this month (Ramzan) will lead to more voting percentage because one will be free from all worldly duties,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has clarified that date of main festival (Eid) and Fridays during Ramzan have been avoided while deciding the poll dates.

This year, Ramzan begins on May 5 and will end on June 4.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election dates 2019: Check constituency-wise polling date

Lok Sabha election 2019 will be spread over seven phases between April 11 and May 19. Results are scheduled to be announced on May 23.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress too had raised questions over Lok Sabha poll dates. Senior party leader and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the poll schedule was designed in a way that most of constituencies in West Bengal go to polls during Ramzan so that Muslims cannot go out and exercise their franchise.

