EC orders repoll in Faridabad after video of poll agent influencing voters confirmed to be genuine

By: |
Published: May 13, 2019 9:39:02 PM

Faridabad Election: The election commission has taken stringent action against the erring poll officials.

The Election Commission is entrusted with the obligation to take necessary actions on MCC violations, says Gupta. (PTI/File photo)Election Commission has cracked whip against the errant officials.

Lok Sabha Election: Election Commission has ordered a fresh polling in one booth located in Asaoti village in Prithla assembly constituency of Faridabad Lok Sabha seat after its inquiry confirmed that the viral video of a BJP polling agent tampering with the election process was genuine. The polling agent Giriraj Singh has already been arrested on Sunday.

The video of the polling agent wearing blue jeans and T-shirt reaching out to the voting enclosure and pressing the button on the EVM himself had gone viral. He was recorded interfering with the voting of three women voters.

“A complaint of violation of secrecy of voting in PS no 88. Asaoti of 85. Prithla AC segment of 10. Faridabad PC was reported yesterday. On enquiry by the Observer, the complaint was found to be true. Commission has therefore ordered a fresh poll at this polling station on 19th of May 2019,” said the election commission.

READ ALSO: BJP will not need support outside NDA to form the government: Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Watch Video

Union minister Krishnapal Singh Gurjar, Congress candidate Avatar Singh Bhadan and Aam Aadmi Party’s Naveen Jaihind are in the fray from Faridabad Lok Sabha election.

The police has already registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the polling agent Giriraj Singh under sections 171 C and 188 of IPC and section 135 of the Representation of the People Act of 1951.


The apex body to administer elections in the country has also placed presiding office Amit Atri under suspension for dereliction of duty.

In the video, it was clearly seen that polling staff present in the booth did not confront the polling agent when he was tampering with the election process.

READ ALSO: Securing world’s largest election: It’s not just number of Jawans, this process makes the difference

“Criminal action is also being initiated against the Presiding officer,” said the commission.

Prima facie it does not seem to be a case of interference by the polling agent alone without the involvement of other polling staff as the commission has also initiated action against its micro observer Sonal Gulati for not reporting the incident correctly to the commission.

The commission has barred her from any election related work for three years.

The election commission has also taken serious view against the returning officer for failing to take immediate action against the errant polling agent.

READ ALSO: These five steps will make Lok Sabha Election 2019 foolproof

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. EC orders repoll in Faridabad after video of poll agent influencing voters confirmed to be genuine
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition