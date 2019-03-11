Lok Sabha Election 2019: Election Commission appoints three special observers for Jammu & Kashmir

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce the poll schedule for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election in Jammu & Kashmir! Election Commission of India has appointed three special observers for monitoring the Lok Sabha election process in the insurgency hit state of Jammu & Kashmir. In a significant development, the apex poll body has decided not to conduct state assembly elections along with the parliamentary election in the state which is under Presidential rule since December last year.

Referring to tension with Pakistan, chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said that given the security situation in the state it was not feasible to conduct Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously.

Election Commission has appointed one IPS officer and two IAS officers for monitoring the election process in the border state where bringing normalcy is a big challenge for the government. Amarjit Singh Gill, a 1972 batch IPS officer and former chief of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has wide experience in the field of security management in difficult areas, including Jammu & Kashmir where he was posted as IG of CRPF.

Noor Mohammad, a 1977 batch IAS officer and former secretary, has long experience in election management. Mr Mohammad was chief electoral officer in Uttar Pradesh and deputy election commissioner in the Election Commission of India. He has also supervised elections in Afghanistan as an international consultant.

Vinod Zutsi, a 1982 batch IAS officer and former secretary in the central government, also has wide experience in election management both at state and central level.