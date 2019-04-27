Lok Sabha Election 2019: Day after PM Modi’s dig over I-T raids, Kamal Nath hits back

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 2:03:45 PM

Madhya Pradesh chief minister has hit back asking the PM to explain the nation who bears the cost of his plane rides.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, kamal nath, madhya pradesh, lok sabha elections, lok sabha elections 2019Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (ANI)

A day after PM Narendra Modi slammed Kamal Nath and the Congress over recovery of crores of rupees in income tax raids, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister has hit back asking the former to explain the nation who bears the cost of his plane rides.

“Prime Minister should tell the nation who bears the expenses of his plane rides. He should reply from where did he get the money to construct a Rs 700 crore office of BJP in Delhi. Then only he should ask me questions”, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath was quoted as saying by ANI.

Addressing an election rally in Jabalpur on Friday, the PM while referring to I-T raids on premises of Nath’s aide, had said, “They are crying that why were they targeted by the agencies. But they were raided as they indulged in wrongdoing. If Modi is found to do such things then he should also not be spared.”

PM while targetting Nath without naming him said the money that Centre sends under different schemes, including for providing nutritious diet to pregnant women, is being swindled by the state government. “This stolen money is being sent to Tughlaq Road, where the bungalow of a big Congress leader is located, and from there it is routed to the place of `naamdar’”, the agency quoted him as saying further.

Taking a jibe at the MP chief minister, Modi said perhaps Nath was “too busy” on sharing the list with the Centre due to his Switzerland visit and grooming his son (who is contesting in Parliamentary elections). He also slammed the Congress for handling on the issue of terrorism while being in power and pointed out that the approach of tackling the problem changed under the NDA government.

Also read: Shatrughan Sinha calls Congress ‘Jinnah’s party’, reveals reason behind leaving BJP | WATCH VIDEO 

During his address, the PM also asked which Opposition leader, who are in queue to be the PM, can take strict against terror? When the crowd chanted his name, PM Modi went said that it is not him but their “one vote” which would help the fight against terrorism.

Read here the latest general election 2019 news, live coverage and full election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2019 on financialexpress.com/elections. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter to get all the updates on lok sabha election 2019.

  1. Home
  2. Elections 2019
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2019: Day after PM Modi’s dig over I-T raids, Kamal Nath hits back
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition