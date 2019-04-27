Lok Sabha Election 2019: Day after PM Modi’s dig over I-T raids, Kamal Nath hits back

A day after PM Narendra Modi slammed Kamal Nath and the Congress over recovery of crores of rupees in income tax raids, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister has hit back asking the former to explain the nation who bears the cost of his plane rides. \u201cPrime Minister should tell the nation who bears the expenses of his plane rides. He should reply from where did he get the money to construct a Rs 700 crore office of BJP in Delhi. Then only he should ask me questions\u201d, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath was quoted as saying by ANI. Addressing an election rally in Jabalpur on Friday, the PM while referring to I-T raids on premises of Nath's aide, had said, "They are crying that why were they targeted by the agencies. But they were raided as they indulged in wrongdoing. If Modi is found to do such things then he should also not be spared." PM while targetting Nath without naming him said the money that Centre sends under different schemes, including for providing nutritious diet to pregnant women, is being swindled by the state government. "This stolen money is being sent to Tughlaq Road, where the bungalow of a big Congress leader is located, and from there it is routed to the place of `naamdar'\u201d, the agency quoted him as saying further. Taking a jibe at the MP chief minister, Modi said perhaps Nath was "too busy" on sharing the list with the Centre due to his Switzerland visit and grooming his son (who is contesting in Parliamentary elections). He also slammed the Congress for handling on the issue of terrorism while being in power and pointed out that the approach of tackling the problem changed under the NDA government. Also read:\u00a0Shatrughan Sinha calls Congress 'Jinnah's party', reveals reason behind leaving BJP | WATCH VIDEO\u00a0 During his address, the PM also asked which Opposition leader, who are in queue to be the PM, can take strict against terror? When the crowd chanted his name, PM Modi went said that it is not him but their "one vote" which would help the fight against terrorism.